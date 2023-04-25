Tesla has just expanded its Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program to China, where for the very first time, other electric cars can use Tesla Superchargers and destination charging points.

The pilot rollout includes a total of 10 select Supercharging stations (five in Beijing and five in Shanghai) as well as 120 destination charging points in 25 provinces and cities in the Chinese mainland.

Let's recall that Tesla operates more than 1,600 Supercharging stations (more than 10,000 individual stalls) in China and more than 700 destination charging points more than 2,000 individual stalls). It means that the pilot is just a small fraction of the network right now.

According to the company, the first batch of non-Tesla electric vehicles that can use select charging points includes 37 models:

Aiways U5

BMW - i3, iX, iX3

Porsche - Taycan

Mercedes-Benz - EQC

BYD - Han EV, Tang EV

Great Wall Ora - Good Cat

Dongfeng - Aeolus E70

Dongfeng Nissan - Sylphy

Ford - Mustang Mach-E

HiPhi - HiPhi X

GAC Aion - LX

GAC Toyota - C-HR EV

Hozon - Neta U

Geely - Emgrand Gse, Geometry A, Geometry C

Zeekr - Zeekr 001

Polestar - Polestar 2

Jaguar Land Rover - I-Pace, Range Rover PHEV

Seres - SF5

Li Auto - Li ONE

Leapmotor - C11

AITO - M5

SAIC - Marvel R

FAW Volkswagen - ID.4 Crozz

WM Motor - EX5

NIO - EC6, ES6

Volvo - XC40

XPeng - P7

FAW-Audi - e-tron

FAW Toyota - IZOA E

FAW Hongqi - E-HS9

As we understand, Tesla will gradually expand the pilot to more stations and more models, depending on the results.

Previously, the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot was launched in Europe, Australia, and in the United States, where a special built-in CCS1 adapter was necessary:

In the case of China, Tesla vehicles are compatible with the local GB/T standards (two charging inlets - one for AC and one for DC), so the network should be accessible natively to other models (without adapters).

Tesla Supercharging in China Tesla Supercharging station in China

Just like in other markets, to use the Tesla Supercharging network, non-Tesla EV users will need the Tesla app.

It will be very interesting to see the market's reaction to this move. A boost in traffic (and revenues) might prompt Tesla to invest more in the network.