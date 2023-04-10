Tesla's first V4 Supercharging station (16 stalls), located in Harderwijk in the Netherlands, is now open to non-Tesla electric vehicles.

Tesla initially launched the station for Tesla EVs only on March 15 (see video of charging here), saying that "soon" it will welcome all EVs.

Opening the station for non-Tesla electric vehicles is the main point of the introduction of the V4 stalls, which are equipped with longer cables to reach charging inlets in different locations.

We assume that the initial tests were completed, and on April 8, Tesla announced that the site is open for all EVs - of course, only those compatible with the CCS Combo 2 (CCS2) connector, which isused in Europe for fast charging.

The non-Tesla Supercharging Pilot is currently available at select stations in 15 European countries, Australia, and the United States (about 10 sites).

In terms of V4 Superchargers, which in the future will be installed not only in Europe but also in North America, they are expected to bring a significant change to the network.

Tesla's first V4 Supercharging stalls, installed in Harderwijk, Netherlands.

Let's list what we know and what is expected or potentially possible: