Tesla announced that its Supercharging network on the Chinese Mainland has reached a milestone of 10,000 individual connectors (stalls).

The jubilee Supercharging stall was installed at the Shanghai Oriental Pearl Tower Supercharging Station. Shanghai also has more than 100 stations and over 1,000 stalls.

The cumulative number of Tesla Supercharging stations on the Chinese Mainland is currently above 1,500, compared to 1,000 units in October 2021.

On top of that come destination charging stations (more than 700, with more than 1,900 individual stalls).

10,000th Tesla Supercharger in Chinese Mainland - December 26, 2022

The first Tesla Superchargers in China were installed in 2014 (compared to 2012 in the case of the US) and in 2016, the company reached the milestone of 100 stations.

Currently, with coverage of more than 320 cities, the fast charging network is considered one of the densest and accessible in China.

The high number of Superchargers in China closely follows the local sales of Tesla cars, which in recent years, significantly increased. According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data, the company sold in China over 850,000 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and Model Y as of the end of November 2022.

Globally, Tesla has more than 40,000 Supercharging stalls (40,000 stalls as of late November 22), while the number of stations might now be around 4,500.

10,000 stalls in China would be equal to nearly half of the total number. Similarly, over 10,000 Superchargers were deployed in Europe (as of October).

The network is ten years old and soon is expected to enter another phase of expansion with the market launch of the new V4 version, ready for more than 1 megawatt of power output.

It's worth noting that in China, Tesla uses a different connector type (compatible with the Chinese GB/T standards for AC and DC charging) than in North America (a proprietary connector currently named NACS) and in Europe (a CCS2-compatible connector). It means that the North American or European Tesla cars are not directly compatible with the Chinese Tesla Supercharging network.