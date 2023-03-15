It’s been just two weeks since Tesla officially launched its CCS-compatible charging stalls, which feature the so-called Magic Dock connector that allows non-Tesla EVs to top-up their batteries.

At the time of launch, there were just 10 Magic Dock Supercharger locations in the United States, with most of them activated in New York and a couple in California. Now though, Tesla’s official Supercharger map shows 11 CCS-compatible locations, with the latest stall being put to work in Shirley, Long Island.

So not a lot has been going on, but there is visible progress being made towards opening up the Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles, with more locations soon to be retrofitted with the Magic Dock adapter, although the American EV maker has been tight-lipped about the number of stalls it’s targeting.