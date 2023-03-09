Tesla is ramping up its hiring efforts at the Texas Gigafactory in preparation for the production start of the highly anticipated Cybertruck this summer, as outlined by Elon Musk during the company’s Q4 Earnings Call.

The American EV maker has updated the careers page on its official website, which now includes no less than 26 Cybertruck-related open positions, 23 of which are for manufacturing positions, as reported by Teslarati.

We previously reported that Tesla started hiring for Cybertruck-specific jobs at the beginning of November 2022, with more positions added later the same month, and now the EV brand has considerably increased the number of available positions that have to do with the production of the all-electric pickup.

As of March 9, 2023, the open manufacturing jobs related to the Cybertruck listed on the company’s careers page are as follows:

Equipment Technician – Castings, Cybertruck

Operations Manager – Stamping, Cybertruck

Maintenance Manager, Stamping – Cybertruck

Equipment Technician Body Shop, Cybertruck

Dimensional Engineer – BIW, Cybertruck

Robotics Engineer – Stamping, Cybertruck

Production Supervisor – General Assembly, Cybertruck

Process Engineering Manager – BIW, Cybertruck

Senior Quality Engineer – Stamping, Cybertruck

Dimensional Engineering Manager – BIW, Cybertruck

Senior Process Engineer – BIW, Cybertruck

Process Engineer, Drive Unit – Cybertruck

Senior Equipment Engineer – BIW, Cybertruck

Maintenance Planner, Battery Pack – Cybertruck

Equipment Engineer, Drive Unit – Cybertruck

Production Associate Manager – General Assembly, Cybertruck

Senior Laser Equipment Engineer – Stamping, Cybertruck

Tool & Die Engineer – Stamping, Cybertruck

Senior Equipment Engineer, CNC – BIW, Cybertruck

Maintenance & Reliability Engineer – BIW, Cybertruck

Senior Equipment Engineer, Joining – BIW, Cybertruck

Senior Equipment Engineer Robotics – BIW, Cybertruck

Equipment Engineering & Maintenance Manager – BIW, Cybertruck

Some of these positions, such as Dimensional Engineer and Senior Equipment Engineer, have been available since late last year, but it’s unclear if Tesla is hiring more than one person for these jobs or if it hasn’t managed to fill them until now.

In any case, this is just a small part of Tesla’s recent hiring spree, with the American company posting a slew of new job openings in the last few months, including for its service department, and upping its headcount by a massive 22 percent last year, adding almost 29,000 new employees.

As for the Cybertruck, Elon Musk confirmed that it will go into limited production sometime in the summer, with a ramp-up expected in the first quarter of 2024.

“We do expect production to start… maybe sometime this summer. But I always try to downplay the start of production because the start of production is always very slow. It increases exponentially, but it’s always very slow at first. So I wouldn’t put too much thought in [the] start of production. It’s kind of ‘When does volume production actually happen?’ and that’s next year,” Musk said during Tesla’s Q4 2022 earnings call when he also confirmed that the upcoming pickup will be equipped with the latest Hardware 4 computer.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.