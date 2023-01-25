Tesla just released its Q4 2022 earnings report and the numbers are solid. Tesla again turned a profit, which makes that thirteen quarters in a row in which Tesla has reported a profit. Tesla basically met expectations last quarter.

The main financial details from the Q4 2022 report are as follows:

  •  $ 24.3 billion in revenue
  •  $ 1.19 profit per share (Non-GAAP)

And here's what Tesla was expected to report, according to analysts.

  • Profit per share: ~ $1.13 to $1.19  per share
  • Revenue: ~ $24.669 billion to $ 24.879 billion
external_image

Tesla states:

Q4-2022 was another record-breaking quarter and 2022 was another record-breaking year. In the last quarter, we achieved the highest-ever quarterly revenue, operating income and net income in our history.

Tesla previously announced its Q4 2022 production and delivery figures, Tesla Delivers Record-Setting 405,278 Cars In Q4 2022, 1.3 Million In All Of 2022. At 405,278 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time delivery record.

You'll find Tesla's release in its entirety linked below. 

Tesla Q4 2022 Earnings Report

More information to follow from details released on the conference call later today.

Eric Loveday
By: Eric Loveday
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com