Tesla has just released its Q4 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 405,278 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.

The previous record was set by Tesla in Q3 2022 at 343,830 cars sold.

Turning our attention back to the Q4 results, here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q4 2022, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 388,131. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit just 17,147.

On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 439,701 in Q4 2022. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 419,088 of the total production figures, leaving the Model S/X at 20,613.

Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.

Tesla adds:

In the fourth quarter, we produced over 439,000 vehicles and delivered over 405,000 vehicles. In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40% YoY to 1.31 million while production grew 47% YoY to 1.37 million. We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a further increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter.

Tesla also provided some production and delivery figures for all of 2022:

As we can see, Tesla significantly surpassed 1 million vehicles delivered for the year. The final tally checked in at 1,313,851.