Tesla has just released its Q3 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.
At 343,830 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.
The previous record was set by Tesla in Q1 2022 at 310,048 cars sold. In Q2 2022, Tesla delivered 254,695 cars.
Turning our attention back to the Q3 results, here's the graphic showing the figures:
For Q3 2022, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 325,158. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit just 18,672.
On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 365,923 in Q3 2022. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 345,988 of the total production figures, leaving the Model S/X at 19,935.
Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.
Tesla adds:
In the third quarter, we produced over 365,000 vehicles and delivered over 343,000 vehicles.
Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars. As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks. In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination.
