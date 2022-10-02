Tesla has just released its Q3 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 343,830 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.

The previous record was set by Tesla in Q1 2022 at 310,048 cars sold. In Q2 2022, Tesla delivered 254,695 cars.

Turning our attention back to the Q3 results, here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q3 2022, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 325,158. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit just 18,672.

On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 365,923 in Q3 2022. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 345,988 of the total production figures, leaving the Model S/X at 19,935.

Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.

Tesla adds: