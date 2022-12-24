The Tesla Model Y has just smashed a huge sales record in Norway, reaching a volume unheard of since 1969.

According to the official data, so far this year, nearly 17,000 new Tesla Model Y were registered in the country (16,921 as of December 23).

That's the highest number of new registrations during a single year since 1969, when 16,699 Volkswagen Beetle were registered. And the month is not over yet so it will be even higher - potentially over 17,000 units in 2022.

Tesla confirmed the achievements on its Twitter account:

"Model Y just broke the bestselling car record in Norway, held since 1969 by the Beetle!"

The Tesla Model Y is having a really outstanding year in Norway. In December, already close to 4,000 units were registered (and counting), which also will be a new monthly record for the model (but maybe not all-time yet). The third round number is the cumulative result of more than 25,000 units sold this year.

We have been tracking Norwegian plug-in electric car market every month and the Tesla Model Y is the top model regardless of the powertrain with a market share not far from 10%. It means that every tenth new car is specifically a Model Y.

However, other electric cars are selling quite well too. For example, the Volkswagen ID.4 is the second most popular model with more than 11,000 units sold so far this year.

If we add the Skoda Enyaq iV (3rd best with more than 7,500 units) and the Audi Q4 e-tron (#7 BEV with over 5,500 units), it turns out that the MEB-based trio of crossover/SUVs from the Volkswagen Group is at 23,604 units. That's really close to the 25,000+ results of the Tesla Model Y just to give you some perspective.

In the all-time standings, no one can match the Nissan LEAF, which is still selling well (12th highest result this year among BEVs). The good old LEAF accumulated more than 76,000 new registrations in Norway, which is more than any other BEV.