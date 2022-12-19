Tesla has just achieved another production-related milestone - this time at its Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany.

The company shared a photo with employees celebrating a production rate of 3,000 Tesla Model Y electric cars per week. That comes just a few days after the same rate of 3,000 units per week was achieved in Texas.

"Congrats to the Giga Berlin team on building 3k Model Y this week!"

The volume of 3,000 cars per week corresponds to an annual level of roughly 150,000 units. It means that Tesla's two new plants together can produce an additional 300,000 Model Y, on top of the plants in California and in Shanghai.

The Giga Berlin-Brandenburg factory is gradually increasing production. The level of 1,000 units per week was reached in mid-June and doubled to 2,000 units per week in early October.

Assuming that the installed manufacturing capacity of the plant is 250,000 Tesla Model Y per year, the factory would have to produce some 5,000 cars per week to fully utilize its potential - at least in the initial phase. Of course, in the long term, the site might get additional production lines/upgrades to handle much higher volume and multiple models if needed.

Because the facility in German produces cars basically only for the European market (which is supported also by imports from China), in 2023 we might see Model Y sales surge in Europe.

The Tesla Model Y produced in Germany is equipped with 2170-type cylindrical battery cells (imported from LG Energy Solution's plant in Shanghai, at least as far as we know) as the company so far introduced the 4680-type only at its plant in Texas and even there, part of the production is based on the 2170-type.

Only time will tell when a newer version with structural battery packs will also be produced in Europe.

Meanwhile, the factory in Germany produces the Tesla Model Y in new premium colors: Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red.