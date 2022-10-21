Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have said for quite some time that Gigafactory Berlin has the company's most advanced paint shop, and that special colors would be offered soon on the German-made Model Y.

In March 2022, Musk confirmed two new multi-layered colors from Giga Berlin, describing them as a "very special red" and a kind of "liquid silver." Now, we have the official names of these striking colors, as well as official photos and a video that showcase them.

The colors are called Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red, and are made from "highly-pigmented metallic paint, designed to change depending on viewing angle & light," Tesla says on Twitter. The company also notes that these colors are made possible by its most advanced paint system yet, which allows for up to 13 layers for depth, dimension and a hand-painted look.

Tesla Model Y in Midnight Cherry Red paint Tesla Model Y in new Quicksilver paint

For now, only customers in Europe and the Middle East can order Model Ys in Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red, as these are the markets served by Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg. The new colors are only available on the Model Y Performance and Model Y Long Range as replacements for Midnight Silver Metallic and Red Multi-Coat.

As you would expect, the new paints do not come cheap. On the Tesla Germany website, the Quicksilver paint is a €3,000 ($2,925) option, while Midnight Cherry Red is €3,200 ($3,120). The colors they replace were cheaper at €1,600 and €2,000, respectively.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Tesla uses Midnight Cherry Red on a vehicle; Musk's personal Roadster that was famously launched into space in 2018 also featured a Midnight Cherry Red paint.

Elon Musk retweeted one of Tesla's posts and commented that only Giga Berlin can make the new colors, "as paint shop was specially built to apply many fine layers of paint, giving it complexity not otherwise possible."

Naturally, people asked him in the comments whether Tesla's US plants will also be able to offer multi-layered colors as well, but Musk only replied "Yes" to a question on whether US customers can expect another color option. Unfortunately, he didn't provide details or a launch timeline for the new paint option.

So, how do you like the new colors? Do you believe they are worth the higher prices Tesla charges for them?