According to media reports, the upgrade of the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin is now complete.

Tesla stopped production of the Model Y production for about two weeks to refine production processes and cut the time at particular manufacturing stations.

Now, with the upgrade complete, it's expected that the production rate will increase to a significantly higher level than the previously achieved 1,000 units per week.

Tobias Lindh reports in the description of the latest drone flyover video, that the company already produced at the site, a Model Y with a single-piece front casting and a Model Y with single motor (RWD), as well as a Model Y with white interior. Those are signs of progress towards production of all types of the Model Y in Germany.

Not only that. A Model Y with the structural battery and 4680-type battery cell also has been produced (using parts from Texas), while the paint shop is testing new colors: Mercury Silver Metallic and Deep Crimson Multicoat, on top of standard black and white produced initially.

Tesla teased new colors at the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg County Fair back in October 2021. According to the info found in the Tesla's app, there are three new colors in the pipeline:

Deep Crimson Multi-coat (previewed in Elon Musk's personla Model S in 2020)

Abyss Blue Multi-coat

Mercury Silver Metallic

We can see test vehicles in the new Deep Crimson Multi-coat color in the video above (20:18), as well as below (21:51):

New colors are expected to increase interest in Tesla cars, which so far were offered in only five colors, none of which were as advanced as the new ones.

Drive Tesla reports that some of the test vehicles will be sent to the US for validation.

However, only the time will tell when exactly the new colors will be available and at what potential premium cost, over the standard black and white colors.

Below, we attached one more video of the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant: