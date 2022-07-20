Tesla celebrates another huge great milestone as the factory in Fremont, California produced its 2 millionth electric car.

The jubilee vehicle happens to be a Tesla Model 3, but let's note that the plant produces also the Model Y, Model S and Model X.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk congratulated the team the at Tesla Fremont plant as well as Giga Nevada (which supplies components, including 2170-type battery cells for Model 3/Model Y).

"Congrats to Tesla Fremont + Giga Nevada for making their 2 millionth car!"

According to an earlier report, the Tesla Fremont Factory is producing cars a at record rate of more than 1 unit per minute.

Cumulatively, Tesla already produced and delivered more than 2.9 million Tesla cars (since 2008, when the original Tesla Roadster was launched).

It means that the remaining 900,000 cars come from other sites (almost entirely from Tesla Giga Shanghai).

As of the end of Q2 2022, Tesla delivered more than 2.3 million Model 3/Model Y cars:

Model 3/Y deliveries: 2,336,365

Model S/X deliveries: 564,328

In a matter of weeks, we might hear about 3 million Teslas around the world, while the total annual output is above 1 million units (according to Q1 report and sales reports). Actually, during the past 12 months, Tesla delivered more than 1.1 million cars to customers, despite a very challenging first half of 2022.

Who knows, maybe by the end of 2023 the company will reach 5 million, but that would require a really strong ramp-up at the new plants.

Thanks to the consistent growth of production and sales, Tesla remains the top all-electric car player globally, with a substantial advantage over BYD and Volkswagen Group.

With two additional plants - in Germany and in Texas - Tesla has a chance to continue the upward trend, but competitors are also ramping up.

Probably next year we will see also new Tesla products on the market - the Cybertruck and Semi. Their volume, however, is not expected to be as high as the car sales.