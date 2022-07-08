Earlier this month, Tesla announced another strong quarterly global production and sales results, achieved despite various challenges - including a lockdown in China and ramp-up issues at two new plants (in Texas and in Germany).

Q2 2022 does not bring new records, but the growth year-over-year is noticeable and it was the third-best quarter in the company's history. Interestingly, June 2022 was the top production month ever:

"June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history."

In this post, we will take a look at the numbers and charts to visualize the progress and better understand what can be achieved in the near future.

Let's get into details.

Results

Tesla increased its overall electric car production in Q2 by about 25% year-over-year to 258,580.

The lion's share falls on the Model 3/Model Y - over 242,000. A good sign is that the refreshed Model S/Model X production continues to increase.

The total sales (customer deliveries) amounted to 254,695 (up 27% year-over-year), including over 238,000 Model 3/Model Y and over 16,000 Model S/Model X.

"In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control."

Q2 2022 (YOY change):

Total production: 258,580 (up 25%) Model 3/Y production: 242,169 (up 19%) Model S/X production: 16,411 (up 601%)

Total deliveries: 254,695 (up 27%) Model 3/Y deliveries: 238,533 (up 20%) Model S/X deliveries: 16,162 (up 753%)



So far this year, Tesla produced and delivered more than 560,000 electric cars.

YTD 2022 (YOY change):

Total production: 563,987 (up 46%) Model 3/Y production: 533,358 (up 39%) Model S/X production: 30,629 (up 1,208%)

Total deliveries: 564,743 (up 46%) Model 3/Y deliveries: 533,857 (up 40%) Model S/X deliveries: 30,886 (up 687%)



During the past four quarters, Tesla produced and delivered more than 1.1 million electric cars. Cumulatively, more than 2.9 million Tesla cars were delivered.

Charts

If the third quarter is not as eventful as the Q2, Tesla has a chance to return above 300,000 per quarter and actually set new records, especially since the plant in China is undergoing an upgrade.