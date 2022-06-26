After two slower months, Tesla is making a big splash in Norway this month with high volume deliveries of the Model Y.

According to elbilstatistikk.no, close to 2,000 new Tesla Model Y were already registered so far this month (as of June 25), which is almost two times more than the number of Volkswagen ID.4 registrations.

The news has been quickly picked up by Tesla's enthusiastic media, but if we take a closer look, it turns out that the are other interesting findings too.

For example, the trio of Volkswagen ID.4 (1,016), Skoda Enyaq iV (799) and Audi Q4 e-tron (328) noted a total of 2,143 units so far this month. That's more than the Tesla Model Y.

It also shows us which type of cars are the most popular in the country - crossover/SUVs but not sedans or even hatchbacks. The Tesla Model 3 noted just 14 units.

The top six for the period of January 1 - June 25 are:

Tesla Model Y - 5,607 Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,174 Skoda Enyaq iV - 2,896 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 2,722 BMW iX - 2,614 Audi Q4 e-tron - 2,587

The latest Tesla Model Y surge enables it to strengthen as the #1 model in Norway, but the MEB-based trio - Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq iV and Audi Q4 e-tron - once again shows its strength, having together some 9,657 registrations.

See also the registration results for the month of May 2022.

While many contenders appeared on the market, the EV king of Norway remains the same with a big advantage over other models. According to the stats, the number of registered Nissan LEAF cars exceeded 74,000, which is a combination of more than 10 years on the market and consistent three-digit monthly sales results.

Nissan LEAF - 74,057 Volkskwagen e-Golf - 48,246 Tesla Model 3 - 37,419 BMW i3 - 30,558 Audi e-tron - 24,315

The Tesla Model Y, at 13,875, is still in an early stage compared to the LEAF, and only slightly ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4 (12,894).

Just to complete the comparison, the trio of Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq iV and Audi Q4 e-tron together has 27,715 units. It would be enough to beat the Audi e-tron.