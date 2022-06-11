The all-electric car segment continues to expand in the US and it's not expected to change in the near future, despite the broader automotive industry slowing down.

The latest registration data from Experian (via Automotive News) indicates that the total new car registrations through April decreased by about 20% year-over-year. During the same period, battery-electric vehicle (BEV) registrations increased 53% year-over-year, taking 4.4% of the market (compared to 2.3% a year ago).

Registration data lag behind sales, by at least several weeks, but can be used as a proxy of sales, especially because not all numbers are publicly available (specifically on a monthly basis).

Tesla remains the sole BEV market leader strengthening its position from Q1 2022, as well as running away from its competitors in the premium/luxury segment (Tesla was already #1 after Q1). The company noted 139,338 units, which is 52% more than a year ago.

The three next largest BEV players in the US happen to be Ford (11,751), Kia (11,483) and Hyundai (9,675).

Top brands/models

BEV registrations in the US - January-April 2022:

Tesla - 139,338 (up 52%)

- Model Y: 64,173

- Model 3: 56,525

- Model S: 11,499

- Model X: 7,141

- Mustang Mach-E: 10,740

- E-Transit: 908

- F-150 Lightning: 103

- EV6: 7,303

- Niro EV: 4,180

- Ioniq 5: 8,597

Audi - N/A, but "nearly 10%" out of 51,011 total so up to 5,100

Volkswagen ID.4 - 3,527

Mercedes-Benz EQS - 2,641

Chevrolet - 1,648 (down 88%)

Rivian R1T - 1,145 (0 R1S)

BMW - 611

Lucid Air - 582

We are pretty sure that we will see much higher numbers from other brands as well, especially because many are just launching new electric models and/or ramping-up production.

For example, later this year General Motors should finally return to form, after an unfortunate recall of the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV and now the introduction of the Ultium-based models. Volkswagen is preparing local production of the ID.4 model.

Below we can take a look at Tesla's position compared to premium/luxury brands.

Premium brand registrations in the US - January-April 2022: