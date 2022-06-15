Tesla's first and primary production site in Fremont, California recently produced a record number of cars in a single day, according to an email reportedly sent by Tesla CEO Elon Musk employees.

The exact number has not been announced, but it's speculated that Tesla potentially produced about 1,500 electric cars. Meanwhile, the ramping-up plant in Berlin recently reached almost 1,000 units, but that's in a week.

"I'd like to congratulate the Fremont team for achieving an all-time record production day last week and Berlin for making almost 1000 cars last week! This is great stuff."

According to Tesla's official model assignment table, released in April, the Tesla Fremont Factory has an output of up to 600,000 cars per year (more than 1,640 per day, assuming 365 days), including 100,000 Model S/Model X and 500,000 Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California Model S/X (capacity of up to 100,000 annually) Model S since mid-2012, Model X since late 2015 Model 3/Y (capacity of up to 500,000 annually now), Model 3 since mid-2017, Model Y since January 2020 Total output of up to 600,000 S/X/3/Y





Troy Teslike estimates that the Fremont plant produced some 1,391 cars during Q4 2021, while in Q1 2022, it was 1,390. Assuming that the previous daily peak was 1,450 (a guess), the new high could be around 1,500 (or more than 1 car per minute).

An interesting thing is that the Fremont plant currently produces more cars than ever (more than in the old times, when the site was operated by General Motors and Toyota). The previously called New United Motor Manufacturing (NUMMI) plant peaked at 428,633 vehicles in 2006, according to Wiki, before it was closed and sold to Tesla.

According to the previous report, Elon Musk said that the Tesla Fremont factory is now the largest in North America: