New passenger car sales in Norway noticeably increased in November, reaching 19,513 (up 28% year-over-year), which is a very good sign after many weak months this year. Nonetheless, the year-to-date result remains negative at 134,832 (down 13%).

Plug-in electric car sales also increased noticeably, reaching the third-best monthly result in November.

Last month, 17,417 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered, which is 25% more than a year ago. Nonetheless, the market share decreased slightly to 89.3% (from 91.2% a year ago).

All-electric car registrations increased by over 41% year-over-year, climbing to a new record level of 15,915 and expanding its market share to 81.6%.

Meanwhile, plug-in hybrids continue their 11-month-long free fall. In November, only 1,502 PHEVs were registered (down 43% year-over-year).

Plug-in hybrid sales continue to decrease due to reduced tax incentives (CO 2 emission component).

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 15,915 (up 41%, at 81.6% market share) + 686 new vans

PHEVs: 1,502 (down 43%, at 7.7% market share)

Total: 17,417 (up 25%, at 89.3% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – November 2022

So far this year, more than 118,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Norway. Currently, it seems that the year 2022 will end below 2021's level.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 105,573 (up 6%, at 78.3% market share)

PHEVs: 12,952 (down 61%, at 9.6% market share)

Total: 118,525 (down 11%, at 87.9% market share)

For reference, in the 12 months of 2021, 151,917 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered (up 44% over 2020 at an average market share of 86.2%).

The gasoline, diesel, and non-rechargeable hybrids were in the minority with 10.7% of the market last month (1.2% gasoline, 2.2% diesel, 7.3% hybrids).

Models

In November, the Tesla Model Y has once again shown its power and was the most registered car of any kind in Norway (3,212 units and 16.5% share). The Model Y strengthened as #1 in the country with 12,832 registrations so far this year.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is #2 for the month and for the year with respectively 1,110 and 9,486 units.

One of the most interesting things is that after the Toyota Yaris hybrid (1,050) there are two BMW models - the i4 M50 (960) and iX (907).

In general, the Norwegian list of top models is usually full of electric crossovers/SUVs, many of which are premium.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2022 YTD