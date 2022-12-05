In November, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US decreased by almost 8% year-over-year to 146,364. The company reports strong demand, which indicates that the problem is still in the limited supply of new vehicles.

Ford sales: 140,260 (down 7.9%) and 1,608,965 (down 2.6%)

Lincoln sales: 6,104 (down 5.0%) and 76,220 (down 5.6%)

Total sales: 146,364 (down 7.8%) and 1,685,185 (down 2.7%)

In the case of all-electric vehicle sales, Ford once again doubled its sales year-over-year. Last month, the company delivered 6,255 units (up 103%), which is also 4.5% of the total volume.

Ford noted also that its EV sales expanded at approximately twice the rate of the overall EV segment in November and that it is America's second best-selling brand and manufacturer of EVs behind Tesla.

"Ford share of the electric vehicle segment expanded about 2 percentage points over a year ago – standing at 8.6 percent share for the month. Ford’s electric vehicles are conquesting from competitor vehicles at a rate of over 60 percent this year."

Ford's BEV lineup includes three models - the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, and Ford E-Transit commercial van.

Ford BEV sales in the US - November 2022

So far this year, Ford sold over 53,000 all-electric vehicles (up 117% year-over-year).

BEV sales in YTD:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 34,683 (up 40%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 13,258 (new)

Ford E-Transit: 5,811 (new)

Total: 53,752 (up 117%) and 3.3% share

Ford F-150 Lightning

Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning amounted to 2,062 units in November, which is basically in line with the 6-month average. We can guess that about 2,000 units per month simply is the initial production rate.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E remains the company's top BEV by volume with 3,539 units sold in November (up 15% year-over-year). So far this year, over 34,000 Mach-E were sold in the US.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico amounted to 8,367 units last month (and 71,712 year-to-date).

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold.

Ford recently celebrated the production of the 150,000th Mach-E. That, combined with over 142,000 produced in Mexico, indicates that the production in China so far reached about 8,000 units. Such production volume - "a few thousand units" - was also suggested in the Chinese reports in October, by the way of price reductions.

Ford E-Transit

A total of 654 Ford E-Transit were sold in November, which, as usual, makes this model America's best-selling all-electric commercial van.

Ford also noted that so far this year 5,811 E-Transit were sold and that accounts for about 80% share of its segment (all-electric commercial vans).

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.