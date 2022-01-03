Norway has closed the year 2021 with a new, plug-in electric car sales record as the market is almost entirely electrified.

According to the official data, 18,509 new passenger plug-in cars were registered during the month (up 3.3% year-over-year), which is a new monthly record. The previous one of 17,910 was exactly a year earlier in December 2020.

The plug-in market share was at a near-record level of 90.0% (almost 3 percentage points more than a year ago), which leaves just 10% for the other types of cars. The overall car registrations stand at 20,567 (on par with the previous year).

All-electric car sales were at a near-record level, while plug-in hybrids actually reached a new record of 4,706, which is a surprise after a few weaker months.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 13,803 ( up 0.6% , at 67.1% market share) + 828 "used" + 377 new vans

( , at market share) + 828 "used" + 377 new vans PHEVs: 4,706 ( up 12.3% , at 22.9% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 18,509 (up 3.3%, at 90.0% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – December 2021

In 2021, almost 152,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is over 86% of the total market. The remaining part is shared by conventional and hybrid models.

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs : 113,751 ( up 48% , at 64.5% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 38,166 ( up 32% , at 21.7% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 151,917 (up 44%, at 86.2% market share)

It's very likely that in 2022, plug-ins will take more than 90% share. BEVs might be above 70%.

The gasoline, diesel and non-rechargeable hybrids are marginalized to less than 14% of the market in 2021 and in December specifically to just 10% (3.3% gasoline, 3.5% diesel, 3.2% hybrids):

Models

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in December with 2,379 units, which allowed it to almost break into the top three for the year. The Model Y finished fourth with 8,267 units. Not bad considering that it was delivered only in the second half of the year.

The second best-selling model for the month and the #1 for the year was the Tesla Model 3 with 1,968 registrations (12,058 YTD - up 55% over 2020).

Those two cars allowed the Tesla brand to be the most popular one in Norway in 2021, with a total of 20,397 units and a market share of 11.6%.

The third best-selling electric model in December, and the second year-to-date was the Volkswagen ID.4 with respectively 718 and 8,645 units. Volkswagen was also the second most popular in 2021 with a total of 16,926 units (9.6% market share).

If we count all three MEB-based SUVs (Volkswagen ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq iV) as one, it would be 1,815 (17,597 YTD).

Most of the top 20 models are all-electric, and many are newly launched, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with 3,557 units in just several months.

The BEV registration results already in our database (year-to-date):

Tesla Model 3 - 1,968 (12,058 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 718 (8,645 YTD)

Tesla Model Y - 2,379 (8,267 YTD)

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 319 (6,160 YTD)

Audi e-tron - 324 (5,745 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 528 (5,711 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 711 (5,313 YTD)

Polestar 2 - 317 (4,103 YTD)

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 244 (3,946 YTD)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 441 (3,557 YTD)

Audi Q4 e-tron - 569 (3,241 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 249 (3,209 YTD)

MG ZS EV - 159 (2,538 YTD)

Unfortunately, the basic report does not reveal the share of plug-ins for Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40 (one of the top models in Norway).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD