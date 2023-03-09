Mack Trucks has revealed its second all-electric model, the medium-duty MD Electric, which will be available in Class 6 and Class 7 ratings, like its diesel counterpart, the MD, and will be built at the Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in Virginia, where the truck manufacturer began production of the MD series in 2020.

The new Mack MD Electric has a single, rear-mounted electric motor that generates up to 260 horsepower and a maximum peak torque of 1,850 pound-feet (2,513 Newton-meters). However, the spec sheet mentions that the continuous output of the three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor is rated at 138 kilowatts (185 hp) and 960 lb-ft (1,2800 Nm) of torque.

Mack offers two battery pack options, both of which are Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) units, with 150 kilowatt-hours and 240 kWh, respectively. With the bigger pack, the MD Electric has an estimated range of 230 miles (370 kilometers) on a single charge, with CCS1 charging via AC at up to 19.2 kW and DC at up to 80 kW available.

The batteries are rated at 394 volts and it takes between 6-11 hours on an AC unit to fully charge them and between 100-160 minutes on a DC charger that provides 80 kW. The truck also has a 3-mode regenerative braking system, as well as a 10 kW electric power takeoff (ePTO) for rear-mounted accessories.

“Mack established itself as an electrification leader with the heavy-duty Mack LR Electric vehicle, and we’re excited to add the MD Electric to our zero-tailpipe emissions lineup,” said Martin Weissburg, global president of Mack Trucks. “This is another important step in our efforts to drive decarbonization and a more sustainable future, and we plan to continue investing in technologies that help improve the environment and society.”

According to Mack Trucks, the new MD Electric is available in five different wheelbase options, between 206-270 inches (523-685 centimeters), and has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds in the Class 6 variant, while the Class 7 version has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET) and the MD6 doesn’t require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

The Mack MD Electric will be available in late 2023 through the company’s dealer network, which is present in more than 45 countries around the world.