The Tesla Supercharging network has officially reached another milestone - 45,000 individual connectors (stalls) installed globally as of April 9, 2023.

Tesla announced it without providing the number of stations, but thanks to our tracker, we know that the average is just over 9 stalls per station, so there must be close to 4,950 stations installed globally. The mark of 5,000 stations might be achieved within a few weeks from now.

The Tesla Supercharging network's size is quite impressive and the company is quickly increasing the speed of new installations.

The latest 10,000 stalls were installed in about 10 months and the newest 5,000 stalls were installed in less than five months. We would not be surprised if the company could achieve 500 new stations/5,000 new stalls per quarter in not-too-distant future.

The number of Tesla Superchargers - stalls (globally):

1st: September 2012

10,000: June 2018

20,000: November 2020

30,000: November 2021 (+10,000 in 1 year)

35,000: June, 10 2022 (+5,000 in roughly 7 months)

40,000: November, 22 2022 (+10,000 in 1 year)

45,000: April 9, 2023 (+5,000 in less than 5 months, +10,000 in 10 months)

The majority of the Tesla Superchargers are V2 (up to 150 kW) and V3 (up to 250 kW). Most recently, the company launched the V4 version, which is expected to offer a noticeably higher power output.

In parallel to the expansion of the network, Tesla is also making it accessible for non-Tesla electric vehicles (initially in select markets in Europe, in Australia, and the United States).

The one thing that we have to remember is that the Tesla Supercharging network is not consistent in terms of charging connectors - it varies, depending on the market: