Tesla's Chinese division announced that the Tesla Supercharging network has reached 35,000 individual connectors (stalls).

The jubilee unit was installed on June 10, at the Dongxihu Tesla Center in Wuhan, China.

Considering that Tesla deployed over 33,650 stalls (and over 3,700 stations) globally as of the end of Q1 2022, it means that an additional 1,300+ units were installed so far this quarter.

Interesting is the infographic released by Tesla, which reveals the progress since 202, when the first public Superchargers was deployed to support the Tesla Model S rollout.

The number of Tesla Superchargers (globally):

1st: September 2012

10,000: June 2018

20,000: November 2020

30,000: November 2021 (+10,000 in 1 year)

35,000: June 2022 (+5,000 in roughly 7 months)

As we can see, it took several years to install the first 10,000 units, over two years to get to 20,000, and a year to reach 30,000. The current rate of growth does not appear to be increasing beyond 10,000 units per year, but the 40,000 mark should be achievable in 2022.

The question is whether the rate of expansion is too slow compared to constantly increasing Tesla car sales?

The Tesla Superchargers in the top V3 version are able to charge Tesla cars at up to 250 kW (compared to 150 kW in an updated V2 version).

Despite the network being counted as a whole, we must remember that depending on the markets, there are different Supercharging connectors:

North America and a few other markets (Tesla's proprietary connector)

Europe and most of the rest of the world (CCS2-compatible plug in parallel to the previously used AC Type 2-compatible connector)

China (Chinese GB/T connector)

Tesla's Supercharging network is expected to be gradually opened to non-Tesla electric cars. In Europe, it's already starting with a pilot program, which as of today includes a substantial part of the network in eight countries (France, Netherlands, Norway, UK, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Austria).