Tesla continues ifs ast global expansion of the Supercharging network, achieving strong growth of new installations compared to the previous year.

During the first quarter of 2022, the company installed 248 new stations and 2,159 new individual connectors, which translates to an average ratio of connectors per station of 8.7.

Compared to Q1 2021, the rate of new installations accelerated significantly, but compared to the previous three quarters, the volume is about the same (which isn't bad, considering the global supply chain issues).

Quarterly results:

248 new stations - 84% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 2,159 new individual connectors (stalls) - 74% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 8.7 connectors (stalls) per station on average - down 5% year-over-year

Number of new Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q1 2022

The following quarters will tell us more about whether Tesla will engage a higher gear (like in Q4 2020), which would be highly expected, considering how quickly the company increases production.

Additionally, let's remember that Tesla is gradually expanding the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot in Europe (fully opened in the Netherlands and in a pilot stage in Norway and France)

Number of Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q1 2022

As of the end of the quarter, Tesla increased the cumulative number of Supercharging stations and stalls to:

3,724 stations - 38% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 33,657 individual connectors (stalls) - 37% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 9.0 connectors (stalls) per station on average - 0.5% less than a year ago

The network is more than four times bigger than it was three years ago.

If all of the stalls were powered simultaneously, at 100 kW average (for illustrative purposes), the total output would be over 3.3 GW.

As of today, Tesla Superchargers offer a peak power output of up to 250 kW, but it's expected to increase to 300 kW and beyond in the future. There was a rumor about 324 kWh in the case of V3 Superchargers.

Tesla Superchargers peak output:

Meanwhile, the refreshed Tesla Model S/Model X received a CCS Combo 2 charging inlet ahead of market launch in CCS2 markets.