Let's take a look at the Tesla Giga Shanghai, one of the largest electric car manufacturing plant not only in China, but globally.

The beautiful footage recorded by Jason Yang on March 11, 2021, reveals that the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and MIC Model Y production is in full swing. There are about 20 carriers, taking new cars from the parking lot, which indicate high scale of production.

As we know from the official documents, the combined potential manufacturing capacity of Model 3/Y is up to 450,000 annually.

An interesting thing is that Tesla is still adding new buildings, between the existing ones, in several places simultaneously (marked red on the image below). At the same time, some works are also conducted outside of the initial area (yellow), which might turn into another major expansion at some point in the future. Jason Yang adds:

"At the same time, construction is still proceeding at a rapid pace. Judging from the recent leaks, apart from preparations for the next model, parts upgrades and repair workshops are also included in the plan for the first time."

The new road with bridges on the east is in an advanced stage of construction. It might be a key element to support reclaiming and construction of new buildings (to not drive through the rest of the plant).

We can see this area also in the new videos from WU WA:

"This episode of the video combines the Southeast Regional Expansion Project and Phase II Supplemental Construction. Looking at the progress, it appears that construction of the Phase II supplemental project is proceeding at a fast pace. This site got a late start compared to several projects under construction at the plant. But it appears to be building faster, with the steel frame being erected this week on the site near the Phase II foundry. The southeast expansion site does not seem to be in a hurry to build, excavators are still working on the land, maybe when the second phase of the supplementary construction is almost finished, this site can start."

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: