Production is in full swing, while the site is still expanding.
Let's take a look at the Tesla Giga Shanghai, one of the largest electric car manufacturing plant not only in China, but globally.
The beautiful footage recorded by Jason Yang on March 11, 2021, reveals that the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and MIC Model Y production is in full swing. There are about 20 carriers, taking new cars from the parking lot, which indicate high scale of production.
As we know from the official documents, the combined potential manufacturing capacity of Model 3/Y is up to 450,000 annually.
An interesting thing is that Tesla is still adding new buildings, between the existing ones, in several places simultaneously (marked red on the image below). At the same time, some works are also conducted outside of the initial area (yellow), which might turn into another major expansion at some point in the future. Jason Yang adds:
"At the same time, construction is still proceeding at a rapid pace. Judging from the recent leaks, apart from preparations for the next model, parts upgrades and repair workshops are also included in the plan for the first time."
The new road with bridges on the east is in an advanced stage of construction. It might be a key element to support reclaiming and construction of new buildings (to not drive through the rest of the plant).
We can see this area also in the new videos from WU WA:
"This episode of the video combines the Southeast Regional Expansion Project and Phase II Supplemental Construction.
Looking at the progress, it appears that construction of the Phase II supplemental project is proceeding at a fast pace. This site got a late start compared to several projects under construction at the plant.
But it appears to be building faster, with the steel frame being erected this week on the site near the Phase II foundry.
The southeast expansion site does not seem to be in a hurry to build, excavators are still working on the land, maybe when the second phase of the supplementary construction is almost finished, this site can start."
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order
- As of the end of the June 2020, some 50,000 Model 3 were produced cumulatively
- From mid-2020 Tesla is probably able to produce 4,000 units a week (200,000 a year)
- In October Tesla announced that MIC Model 3 production is 250,000 annually (5,000 a week)
- MIC Model Y production approval was received in early November 2020, while sales approval was received on November 30, 2020.
- MIC Model Y deliveries started on January 18, 2021.
