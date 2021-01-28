As usual, after the release of the quarterly report, we are checking Tesla's manufacturing infrastructure. The company has two car plants and is in the process of adding two more this year.

The currently installed potential manufacturing capacity exceeded 1 million units annually (although it requires a ramp to full capacity). Assuming the production rate in Q4 (almost 180,000), the company is on track to reach 800,000 soon.

Over time, Tesla is upgrading its plants or adding new factories so the potential output as of the end of a particular period is usually higher than the average production in this period.

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California - up to 600,000/year

Tesla's Fremont factory is currently able to produce up to 500,000 Model 3/Model Y a year.

The production of Model S/Model X was paused for a while to prepare the new, refreshed versions, but is expected to resume in Q1 2021. The potential output will then be 100,000 a year.

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Refresh

Tesla Giga Shanghai (Gigafactory 3) in China - up to 450,000/year

According to the Q4 report, the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant can produce up to 450,000 Model 3/Model Y per year. The site is still expanding.

The Model 3 production already was at more than 5,000 a week (250,000 a year).

New photos of the Model Y factory:

Tesla Giga Shanghai - Model Y Stamping (Tesla Q4 2020 report) Tesla Giga Shanghai - Model Y Die Cast (Tesla Q4 2020 report)

Tesla Giga Shanghai - Model Y Body Shop (Tesla Q4 2020 report) Tesla Giga Shanghai - Model Y General Assembly (Tesla Q4 2020 report)

Tesla Giga Berlin (Gigafactory 4) in Germany

Tesla Giga Berlin, under construction in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, progresses quickly. According to the schedule, Model Y production will start in 2021. No info about other projects.

An important part in Tesla's Q4 report is that Model Y produced in Berlin and Austin will get Tesla's in-house cells and structural batteries "In Berlin and Austin, we remain on track to start vehicle production this year with structural batteries leveraging in-house battery cells."

Tesla Giga Berlin (Gigafactory 4) Model Y factory construction (Tesla Q4 2020 report)

Tesla Giga Berlin (Gigafactory 4) Model Y factory interior (Tesla Q4 2020 report) Tesla Giga Berlin (Gigafactory 4) Model Y factory interior (Tesla Q4 2020 report)

Tesla Giga Texas (Gigafactory 5) in the U.S.

Tesla Giga Texas is under construction in Austin Texas. It's scheduled to produce Model Y and Cybertruck, but the Semi seems to be unassigned still (see table below). There is no word about the Model 3.

Here is a quick look at the site:

Tesla Gigafactory Texas (Gigafactory 5) (Tesla Q4 2020 report)

Tesla installed manufacturing capacity

Total of up to 1,050,000 per year (up to 600,000 at the Tesla Factory and up to 450,000 at the Gigafactory 3)

per year (up to 600,000 at the Tesla Factory and up to 450,000 at the Gigafactory 3) to be expanded in 2021

Production sites