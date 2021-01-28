Let's take a look at Tesla's manufacturing infrastructure.
As usual, after the release of the quarterly report, we are checking Tesla's manufacturing infrastructure. The company has two car plants and is in the process of adding two more this year.
The currently installed potential manufacturing capacity exceeded 1 million units annually (although it requires a ramp to full capacity). Assuming the production rate in Q4 (almost 180,000), the company is on track to reach 800,000 soon.
Over time, Tesla is upgrading its plants or adding new factories so the potential output as of the end of a particular period is usually higher than the average production in this period.
Tesla Factory in Fremont, California - up to 600,000/year
Tesla's Fremont factory is currently able to produce up to 500,000 Model 3/Model Y a year.
The production of Model S/Model X was paused for a while to prepare the new, refreshed versions, but is expected to resume in Q1 2021. The potential output will then be 100,000 a year.
Tesla Giga Shanghai (Gigafactory 3) in China - up to 450,000/year
According to the Q4 report, the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant can produce up to 450,000 Model 3/Model Y per year. The site is still expanding.
The Model 3 production already was at more than 5,000 a week (250,000 a year).
New photos of the Model Y factory:
Tesla Giga Berlin (Gigafactory 4) in Germany
Tesla Giga Berlin, under construction in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, progresses quickly. According to the schedule, Model Y production will start in 2021. No info about other projects.
An important part in Tesla's Q4 report is that Model Y produced in Berlin and Austin will get Tesla's in-house cells and structural batteries "In Berlin and Austin, we remain on track to start vehicle production this year with structural batteries leveraging in-house battery cells."
Tesla Giga Texas (Gigafactory 5) in the U.S.
Tesla Giga Texas is under construction in Austin Texas. It's scheduled to produce Model Y and Cybertruck, but the Semi seems to be unassigned still (see table below). There is no word about the Model 3.
Here is a quick look at the site:
Tesla installed manufacturing capacity
- Total of up to 1,050,000 per year (up to 600,000 at the Tesla Factory and up to 450,000 at the Gigafactory 3)
- to be expanded in 2021
Production sites
- Tesla Factory in Fremont, California
- Model S/X (capacity of up to 100,000 annually), Model S since mid-2012, Model X since late 2015
- Model 3/Y (capacity of up to 500,000 annually now), Model 3 since mid-2017, Model Y since January 2020
- Total output of up to 600,000 S/X/3/Y
- Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Nevada
- related to lithium-ion cell, module and pack production, energy storage products and drive units
- Tesla Gigafactory 2 in New York
- Related to solar and some energy storage products
- Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China
- Model 3/Y (capacity of up to 450,000 annually)
Model 3 at over 5,000 per week, at three shifts (250,000 annually), Model 3 since late 2019, Model Y since December 2020
- Model 3/Y (capacity of up to 450,000 annually)
- Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Berlin-Brandenburg, Germany, Europe
- under construction
- production expected to start in 2021 (first Model Y)
- Model Y "construction"
- Model 3 previously "in development", now no info
- Tesla Gigafactory 5 in Austin, Texas
- under construction
- Model Y: construction, additional production site in the U.S. (Model 3 is not listed)
- Cybertruck: "in development", unveiled in late 2019, production from late 2021
- Unassigned models
- Semi: "in development". To be launched in 2021 (it was expected that Semi will be produced in Texas, according to Q2 2020 call, but it is unassigned yet)
- Roadster: "in development", probably will be assigned to Fremont Factory (our guess)
- "Future Product" - undisclosed, "in development", unassigned
