PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) announced that by the end of 2021, all of its compact vans (commercial and passenger) will be available in an all-electric version.

Peugeot and Citroën were actually offering compact EVs for quite some time (Peugeot Partner Electric and Citroën Berlingo Electric), but now it's time for a major upgrade to the new generation (launched in September 2018 and sold over 650,000 units globally), using the multi-energy e-CMP platform.

The list includes a total of four cars, each in two versions - commercial van and passenger car:

Peugeot e-Partner

Peugeot e-Rifter (passenger version)

(passenger version) Citroën ë-Berlingo van

Citroën ë -Berlingo (passenger version)

(passenger version) Opel Combo-e

Opel Combo-e Life (passenger version)

(passenger version) Vauxhall Combo-e

Vauxhall Combo-e Life (passenger version)

Thanks to the use of e-CMP, all of those vehicles will be equipped with a liquid-cooled 50 kWh battery and a 100 kW electric motor, known from the current wave of all-electric PSA models. There will be two decent charging options - 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase.

Production of the cars, as well as battery packs, will take place at the Vigo plant (Galicia, Spain). The electric motors will come from Tremery plant, France, while the final drive gears are produced in Valenciennes, France.

Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice-President of Groupe PSA’s Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit said:

“With these all-electric versions of compact vans and associated passenger cars, Groupe PSA is continuing its electrification offensive and now offers a completely electrified LCV[1] portfolio without compromises on performance”.

We would like to note here that the medium electric vans were already electrified (see PSA medium electric van presentation):

Toyota PROACE Electric commercial van (see details)

passenger MPV with up to 9 seats coming (see details)

The large commercial vans are also on track: