Following Peugeot and its e-Boxer, Citroën announced all-electric e-Jumper, which will go on sale in Europe in late 2020.

It will be available as a panel van, chassis cab, double cab chassis and platform cab, in 4 lengths and 3 height options (all the same as with Peugeot), with a payload of up to 1890 kg (depending on the version) and a loading volume identical to the ICE version, up to 17 m3.

The two shorter versions (L1 and L2) to be available with a 37 kWh battery for expected 200 km (124 miles) of WLTP range, while the L2S, L3 and L4 to be available with a 70 kWh batteries for up to 340 km (211 miles) WLTP.

The battery packs are assembled by PSA's partner BEDEO and are guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km for 70% of the charging capacity.

The electric motor has a peak output of 96 kW and 260 Nm of torque, which is enough for up to 110 km/h (68 mph).

Depending on the version, charging is possible using 3.7-22 kW on-board chargers or DC fast chargers (the press release mentioned 50 kW and 80% recharge in 45-60 minutes).

Later in 2021, the company will introduce also all-new ë-Berlingo small van, so the electrification of the commercial vans will be completed (with ë-Berlingo, ë-Jumpy and ë-Jumper).

Since Peugeot and Citroën announced their large electric fans, now we are waiting for PSA's Opel and Vauxhall to introduce their versions.

