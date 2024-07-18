Coming in hot from the land of imagination, I present to you the Jeep Dune concept, which is neither a real Jeep nor could it handle an actual sand dune in real life.

Instead, it’s an adorable, chunky-looking wannabe offroader that seems like it could offer all the thrills of tackling Hell’s Revenge while slowly making its way to the next stop on the golf course.

Get Fully Charged Jeep's EV future While the Dune concept you see here has nothing to do with Jeep, the American automaker known for its off-road-oriented vehicles is turning to battery power for its portfolio. The Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid has long been America's best-selling PHEV, and the upcoming Wagoneer S EV aims to further solidify Jeep's position as a player in the EV game.

Dreamed up by French-based design studio Klissarov Design, the Dune concept is supposed to be based on the Citroen Ami platform–you know, that two-door electric quadricycle that once rolled over in one of Formula 1’s most recognizable corners (everyone was fine.)

As a quick refresher, both Jeep and Citroen are part of the global automotive giant known as Stellantis, so coming up with the idea of the Dune concept isn’t as farfetched as some might think. Heck, the European Jeep Avenger is built in Poland and has a lot in common with the Opel Mokka, Peugeot e-2008, Lancia Ypsilon and Alfa Romeo Junior. Sharing is caring, as the saying goes.

Sporting fabric half doors, interchangeable front and rear fascias and even a DJ booth in the back, the fantasy-land Jeep Dune concept looks like a perfect fit for a beach resort’s vehicle fleet, ferrying employees from one part of the property to another in style.

Gallery: Jeep Dune Concept by Kilssarov Design

13 Photos Klissarov Design

As for off-road credentials, we’d wager there are none. You see, the Citroen Ami on which this concept is supposedly based is front-wheel-drive only and has a rather measly output of just eight horsepower. That’s enough for car-sharing services but might prove insufficient for the odd bump on the beach.

On the flip side, the Ami only weighs about 1,000 pounds because it’s covered in plastic body panels, so getting the wannabe Jeep back on track should be as easy as hustling an adventure motorcycle back on two wheels, seeing how it’s more of an open-air type of affair, which likely makes it even lighter than the Ami. Its size is also comparable to an ATV, measuring just 95 inches long, 55 inches wide and 60 inches tall.

I think it’s really cool-looking, but I want to know what’s your take on this. And remember, the Citroen Ami costs about $5,500 in Europe, so you could think of the Dune concept as sort of an all-electric UTV.