Citroën launched the Ami in 2020 as an affordable electric city runabout exclusively designed for urban driving. Even though it was often ridiculed for its low speed, simplistic exterior, questionable handling and cheap plastic interior, it still found 65,000 buyers in the four years it’s been on the market.

Now Citroën has heavily revised the Ami’s exterior, and it looks a lot bolder than before. It has redesigned front and rear fascias and some (fake) slats on the front fenders. It looks a lot bolder than before, almost like a comic book character or something created by Pixar, with its headlights that appear to be separate pods rather than integrated into the fascia.

The redesigned headlights are meant to evoke the classic Citroën 2CV, which, judging by how rival Renault has been resurrecting old nameplates for new EVs, has every chance to reemerge reimagined as a modern electric car. Sister brand DS hasn't shied away from reinterpreting the SM as a flashy new EV coupe concept.

However, the most striking part of the redesign isn’t the new fascias but the wheels. They feature bold hub caps with a cube motif that really makes the car pop. We’re not sure how good they will look once the vehicle is in motion, but in the static photos in the gallery below, they look pretty cool and they help draw the eye away from the less interesting parts of the exterior.

The interior appears unchanged, as do the vehicle’s specs. Since the Ami is classed as an L6 quadricycle in Europe (which allows teenagers as young as 14 to legally drive it in some countries), its top speed is electronically governed at 28 mph (45 km/h). It has the same 5.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack as before, granting it a range of 46 miles (75 km).

Charging power is still limited to 3.6 kW, so a wall box that can supply that will fully charge the battery in less than 4 hours.

Gallery: Citroen Ami (2025) und Ami Buggy Vision (2025)

Along with the production version of the revised Ami, Citroën also showed the Ami Buggy Vision concept, which it describes as “a fluid take on a model that is characterful, fun and dedicated to nautical leisure activities.” It has chunky off-road tires whose extra width requires small overfenders, doors that look like surfboards and a big LED light bar.

As cool as it looks—and as appealing as it might be as a rental in a seaside tourist town—Citroën has no plans to make a buggy version. Citroën offered the limited-run My Ami Buggy inspired by a previous beach-friendly concept, but it only made 50 examples, so you couldn't really get one.

The pre-refresh Ami costs between $7,990 and $8,990, and pricing will probably remain the same. It’s a lot more affordable than the Micro Microlino that we tested earlier this year, although that is a quicker L7 quadricycle and it feels lavish inside compared to the Ami.