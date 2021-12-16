After getting new liveries and being confirmed for the UK market, the Citroën Ami is back in the news.

The electric LSV (or quadricycle as it's called in Europe) has been reimagined by the company’s designers as the My Ami Buggy Concept. This one-off Ami drops its normal doors for a pair of pods with built-in storage spaces and gains several adventure accessories that completely transform its appearance.

Those include the off-road wheels and tires (including a spare on the roof rack), LED light bar on the roof, SUV-like plastic body cladding, a bull bar, tubular protections along the bottom of the door openings, and headlight and taillight guards.

The My Ami Buggy also gains a panoramic glass roof, a windscreen vizor, and even a rear spoiler. And when the rain starts, transparent rainproof panels with zips—a nod to the Citroën Méhari—ensure the cabin will stay dry.

Gallery: Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept

14 Photos

To better distinguish the front from the rear of the vehicle—yes, that’s quite a challenge with the Ami—the concept sports a two-tone exterior color scheme combining Anodized Khaki at the front and Speckled Black at the rear, spiced up by Citric Yellow accents.

Speaking of Citric Yellow, this flashy color highlights objects with a functional purpose, such as the seats, the luggage area, charging cable, and the pods at the bottom of the door apertures. Compared to the regular Ami, My Ami Buggy features new Advanced Comfort seat cushions with twice as thick foam for increased comfort; the seats are also removable, interchangeable, and washable.

The accessories you see on this concept have been designed from scratch and can be 3D-printed and therefore reproduced on demand. Examples include the storage accessories, some of which can be taken outside for a picnic or when exploring, luggage pieces, and more. If you like what you see, there’s a chance Citroën will build something like the My Ami Buggy Concept.

“My Ami Buggy Concept is just one of many variations that could be developed for Ami Electric in the coming months—the original mobility object developed by Citroën is always ready to explore new horizons.” Citroën press release

Are there enough hand-raisers out there?