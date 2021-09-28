Citroën has started accepting orders for the Ami two-seater electric quadricycle in the UK, more than a year after the vehicle became available in France and other European markets.

The reservation system opened on September 27 to everyone, having previously opened on September 22 to more than 13,000 individuals who had expressed their interest.

Surprisingly, the delay is not due to the switch to right-hand drive because UK versions of the Ami will remain left-hand drive—even though Citroën says the mini EV will be adapted for the UK market (without providing details).

Citroën says that the LHD configuration will allow the driver the benefit of exiting the vehicle curbside when parking at the roadside in city centers.

As opposed to France, where the Ami can be driven from the age of 14 without a license, or the rest of continental Europe where teenagers as young as 16 can drive it, the UK will require a full license, which is granted to drivers who are at least 17 years old.

Gallery: Citroën Ami

53 Photos

Customers wishing to secure their Ami can do it by paying a £250 ($338) refundable reservation fee. The Citroën Ami will launch in the UK in spring 2022 with a 5.5 kWh battery that recharges in just three hours.

Offering a range of 46 miles (74 km) and a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), the Ami is clearly a city-oriented runabout, even though Citroën says many customers use it in small towns and rural areas where public transport is scarce. Its zero-emission credentials ensure it is exempt from Congestion and Ultra-low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges.

With London’s ULEZ to be extended in October 2021 and other cities looking to introduce similar measures, the Citroën Ami should represent one of the most affordable micro-mobility alternatives for UK cities.

Local pricing and supply arrangements haven’t been announced yet. In France, the Ami starts at €7,390 ($8,635) when bought outright or €20 ($23) a month when leased (after a first payment of €3,408/$3,982).

The Ami has already attracted more than 9,000 customers in Europe since its launch in 2020, including 6,500 in France and 2,000 in Italy.