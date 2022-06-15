In December 2021, Citroën unveiled the My Ami Buggy concept, a tough-looking variant of the electric quadricycle that proved so popular with the public it spawned a production model.

Meet the Citroën My Ami Buggy, an ultra limited edition that will be built in only 50 numbered units going on sale from June 21 on the automaker's dedicated online sales site.

Directly inspired by the concept, the My Ami Buggy features metal tubes instead of doors, a removable canvas replacing the roof, a Khaki body color with vibrant yellow accents and special 14-inch perforated gold wheels with black decorative caps.

The fabric roof, a reference to the Méhari or the 2CV, is waterproof and UV-treated and attaches all around the roof opening by means of snap fasteners. It can be rolled up and simply stored behind the seats.

"The public reacted enthusiastically when we presented the My Ami Buggy Concept and many customers asked for it. Today, we are pleased to be able to bring the spirit of this concept to life with this exclusive My Ami Buggy series and to illustrate once again the potential for customizing Ami. With no doors and a convertible roof, My Ami Buggy allows the driver and passenger to feel freer and to enjoy silent driving in electric mode." Laurence Hansen, Director of Citroën Strategy and Product

The vehicle also borrows elements from the Pop and Vibe versions, such as the front and rear bumper reinforcements, front faceplate and light trims, the wheel arches and rocker panels on the sides, and the rear spoiler.

Inside, the limited-run Citroën Ami features yellow accents matching those on the exterior, seats covered in a black-coated technical fabric highlighted by yellow stitching, and floor mats with yellow details through the seams and the double inner trim.

Most importantly, each of the 50 vehicles will carry a "My Ami Buggy ULTRA SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION" plate fitted on the right-hand side of the dashboard, numbered from 1 to 50. The 50 lucky owners of the special Citroën Ami will benefit from VIP home delivery from August 8.