Alpha Motor Corporation is a California-based startup that took the car world by storm back in 2020 when it revealed the Ace Coupe, an all-electric, retro-inspired two-door coupe that looked like a real-life toy car. It was adorable, and since then, Alpha Motor went on a reveal streak, showing computer-generated images of a crossover, a sedan, an SUV, and a light-duty pickup.

And now, the Alpha Motor started taking reservations for what it calls the base model Wolf pickup, a car that’s supposed to cost anywhere between $36,000 and $46,000 and offer a driving range between 250 and 350 miles. However, there is a problem: the company has never built a customer-spec car and is still trying to kick things into high gear with its pre-production program.

Get Fully Charged Another promising EV from Alpha Motor, but for what? Alpha Motor makes some of the coolest digital renderings of seemingly upcoming all-electric cars. And the latest model, a base version of its Wolf pickup, is more of the same.

The Alpha Motor Wolf Single Motor RWD is said to be a light-duty electric pickup that will be built in the United States using the company’s so-called E-Grid Platform, which is a fancy way of saying “old-school chassis with a battery in the floor.”

As its name suggests, the entry-level Wolf will supposedly be powered by a single, rear-mounted electric motor that can make a continuous 75 kilowatts (100 horsepower) of power and 118 pound-feet of torque. The peak power is between 100-150 kW (134-201 hp), while the peak torque is rated at 258 lb-ft, according to Alpha Motor.

The idea is that the electric motor will draw juice from a lithium-ion battery pack that’s rated between 350 and 400 volts. The capacity is said to be between 45 and 100 kilowatt-hours, enabling a theoretical driving range between 250 and 350 miles, depending on the battery size.

Alpha Motor Wolf Single Motor RWD pickup

There’s a mix of disc brakes on all four corners and regenerative braking, with an independent suspension setup at the front and leaf springs at the rear. The gross vehicle weight is 4,000 lbs, according to the company, and the towing capacity is 3,000 lbs. Meanwhile, the zero to 60 miles per hour sprint is expected to take 4.8 seconds and the top speed is 125 mph.

There’s a 9.5-square-foot frunk, an 11-kW on-board AC charger, a 3 kW DC to DC converter, and the car is apparently capable of DC fast charging, although the startup doesn’t mention at which rate.

The interior is dead-simple, with a central touchscreen, some buttons and knobs below it, and a clear instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. It sure looks cool, especially with a set of dish wheels and whitewall tires, but we’ll have to wait and see if the company manages to deliver. As it stands now, there’s a single working prototype of what seems to be an all-wheel drive version of the Wolf pickup.