Alpha Motor Corporation, the California-based EV startup that inundated the internet with more than a dozen renders of retro-looking, no-frills all-electric vehicles, has published a video on its official YouTube channel showing a working prototype of the two-seat Wolf light-duty pickup, two years after showing the first computer-generated images of the vehicle.

Embedded at the top of this page, the three-minute-long production features a black pickup driving in what appears to be the dry Californian backcountry. The car has working front lights, while the taillights appear to be simple decoration pieces at this stage.

However, what’s most important is that the all-electric mini truck seems to be moving under its own power, confirming what the company has said in the past: that it would have a working prototype by the end of 2023. So, credit where it’s due.

The so-called Test Drive video flashes a bunch of numbers and specs on the screen, which are a bit hard to follow, but that’s why the pause function was invented, I guess, because I gathered every metric shown, so that you can get a better understanding of what the small pickup is all about.

As per Alpha Motor, the Wolf will be powered by a lithium-ion battery pack that ranges between 65-85 kilowatt-hours. And judging from the chassis render briefly shown in the video, it’s possible that the base variant will have a battery pack nestled in the floor, while the long-range version could have an additional battery mounted under the bed.

Moving forward, the video mentions that the charging voltage is at 400V, and the target base range is over 255 miles (410 kilometers), presumably for the rear-wheel drive variant which has a reported output of 212 kilowatts (284 horsepower).

An all-wheel drive variant is also in the works, but the power output of this spec isn’t mentioned anywhere, the top speed is estimated to be 125 miles per hour (201 kilometers per hour), and the target for the 0 to 60 mph time is 5.8 seconds.

By the looks of it, though, the working prototype showcased in the video seems to be a rear-wheel drive version, seeing how no visible driveshafts are going to the front wheels.

Electric power steering, regenerative braking, an independent front suspension setup, and a towing capacity of 3,000 pounds (1,360 kg) are all part of the standard kit, according to the presentation.

Compared to the initial specs, the latest figures are slightly improved. Initially, Alpha Motor quoted a 0-60 time of 6.2 seconds and an estimated range between 250 and 275 miles (402-442 km) on a single charge.

The dimensions of the vehicle have stayed the same since its debut, measuring 190 inches (4,828 millimeters) long, 75 in (1,930 mm) wide, and 67 in (1,700 mm) tall, with a bed length of 6 feet (1,830 mm).

Production is planned to begin in the United States at an unspecified date with a base tire size of 265/65 R18 and “impressive interior features,” according to the company, although it’s unclear what those are, seeing how the computer-generated images show a pretty simple cabin with a single center screen and an instrument cluster with two round dials.

According to the official website, the starting price of the Alpha Wolf Truck will be somewhere between $36,000 and $46,000, and the company is currently taking reservations for all its proposed models.

According to the official website, the starting price of the Alpha Wolf Truck will be somewhere between $36,000 and $46,000, and the company is currently taking reservations for all its proposed models.