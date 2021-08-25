For the first time since it appeared on the EV startup radar in December 2020, Alpha Motor Corporation has an actual prototype to show the world. Well, prototype could be too big a word, but please bear with us.

The company has debuted the first tangible Wolf electric truck at the Petersen Automotive Museum on August 24, where it will remain on display through mid-November 2021. The Alpha Wolf is part of the museum’s exhibit “Alternating Currents: The Fall and Rise of Electric Vehicles,” which explores the history, development, and resurgence of electric vehicles.

According to Alpha Motor Corporation, the all-electric pickup truck will offer an estimated 250–275 miles (402–442 km) of range from a lithium-ion battery pack of an unspecified capacity. It will be available with a single-motor RWD system or dual-motor AWD system, with the latter capable of doing 0-60 in 6.2 seconds.

The Alpha Wolf is also said to boast a 3,000-pound (1,360-kg) towing capacity and a truck bed that’s just under 6 feet (1.83 meters) long. In case you’re not impressed by the capability, you should know the Wolf is smaller than the Ford Maverick. It’s 190 inches (4,828 mm) long, 76 in (1,930 mm) wide, and 67 in (1,700mm) high.

The EV startup says the Wolf production vehicle will feature “impressive interior features” including a driver-centric digital speedometer, a digital center display, ergonomically bolstered seating, and multi-layered center console storage.

Speaking of the interior, the photos of the cabin look like renderings, and if we corroborate that with the Wolf's black windows, it probably means there's no interior yet. Does that mean there's no electric drivetrain fitted to it either? We don't know for sure, but it's a possibility.

As for the all-important release date, Alpha Motor Corporation anticipates that the Wolf will enter production in the United States (the plant location remains a mystery) by the end of 2023. That's a very ambitious target considering that we're nearing the autumn of 2021. More information on test drives and deliveries will be released closer to production.

The estimated starting MSRP is $36,000 for the RWD model and $46,000 for the AWD variant, before federal EV tax credits and additional state EV tax incentives.