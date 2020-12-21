Alpha Motor Corporation, a new player from California, has revealed this month a new electric car concept - Alpha ACE - with an intention to produce it. A lot in this matter depends on demand, which will be gauged by the number of reservations.

The Alpha ACE retro-styled coupe will be built on a modular vehicle platform, envisioned also for the ICON (Electric Utility Vehicle). It's a two-seater, with a very simple dashboard layout.

"The ACE Coupe was unveiled in a refined silver paint that the company named as “Blue Seraph” for its chic metallic finish. Underneath the polished bonnet and rear hatch is abundant cargo space enabled by its electric vehicle architecture."

There is no info about the price of the ACE if it does make it into production, but the company has released a few target numbers like range of 250+ miles (400+ km) and 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6 seconds.

Enthusiasts of the style probably will appreciate also that it's rear-wheel drive. Well, only time will tell whether there will be enough demand to actually introduce such an EV on the market.

Alpha ACE specs (target):