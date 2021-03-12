Alpha Motor Corporation, an EV start-up based in California, has revealed its Wolf electric pickup truck. This is the company’s third EV, the Ace Coupe and Jax CUV have already been unveiled.

Unlike some of the upcoming electric trucks (GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T), this one won’t empty your bank account. The Alpha Wolf electric truck starts at $36,000, and that’s without any tax incentives. Although, this old-school looking electric truck is made for those who don’t need more than two seats and enjoy venturing off the beaten path.

The Wolf comes in single motor, front-wheel drive, or dual-motor, all-wheel drive configurations. The electric automaker claims a driving range of 250 - 275 miles and a towing capacity of 3,000 pounds. Hauling capacity isn’t advertised but the bed is about five and a half feet in length, which is about the same as most crew cab trucks — but there’s also a front trunk (or frunk). The electric truck hits 60 mph in a brisk 6.2 seconds.

It seems Alpha hasn’t settled on a battery pack size for the Wolf or doesn’t want to disclose the exact size yet, but it will be between 75 and 85 kWh. Charging speed isn’t stated, but the truck has a "rapid charger," as well as a battery cooling and heating system.

The Alpha Wolf has a nicely appointed interior with a digital instrument cluster, upscale-looking seats, a premium audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a large center touchscreen that looks similar to the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s. There are four USB ports and a center console instead of a middle seat. The company says the interior is “designed for replaceability.”

Outside, the electric Wolf truck sports a bull bar with fog lights and what looks like integrated indicator lights as well. The truck also has a similar looking rear bumper guard and bed roll bars with additional lighting. It's pictured with mud-terrain tires and comes with 16- or 18-inch wheels. There also appear to be underbody skid plates for off-roading. And don’t forget about those great looking oversized fenders.

Wow, this is probably the most interesting truck I’ve seen in a long time. It has the looks of an 80s or 90s small truck (almost like a Nissan Hardbody), comes with most of the off-road aftermarket items that truck owners like, and can be equipped with a premium, high-tech looking interior. Not to mention the fact that it's also all-electric. The Alpha Wolf looks like a custom-built truck without the outrageous price.

The Wolf would be a really fun truck to own unless you require more passenger room, or it can make a great weekend toy if you can afford a second vehicle. Due to its size (only 188 inches in length), the Wolf won’t compete with any trucks currently in the market and it’s a good option for those who miss small trucks. For comparison, the shortest length the Toyota Tacoma comes in is 212 inches.

Now, there is the big question of when. Alpha currently states that they aim to start customer deliveries in 2023, and reservations are already open.

What do you all think of the Alpha Wolf’s looks and price? Do you think this niche EV will be successful? Please comment below.