Opel (part of the PSA Group) announced that in 2021, it will introduce the all-electric Movano (large van), which together with the mid-size Opel Vivaro-e and all-new electric Opel Combo small van (scheduled for 2021) will complete the commercial electric vehicle lineup.

It's expected that unlike the current generation of Movano - based on Renault Master/Nissan NV400 - the new one will be a sibling to other PSA's models: Peugeot e-Boxer and Citroën e-Jumper (both were already announced). Of course, its own rebadged version will head over to Opel's Vauxhall subsidiary in the UK.

Peugeot e-Boxer Citroen e-Jumper

Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller said:

“Electrification is particularly important in the light commercial vehicle segment. Whether as a delivery vehicle for the last mile or for use by craftsmen: With Combo, Vivaro and Movano, we offer our customers the option of emission-free driving in city centers in numerous individual variants.”

By the end of 2024, all Opel cars will be electrified (an all-electric or plug-in hybrid option).

The current Opel passenger car lineup includes:

battery-electric Corsa-e since Q1 2020

Grandland X Plug-In Hybrid since Q1 2020

Opel Vivaro-e - customer deliveries from October 2020

In the near future there will be also:

Opel Zafira-e Life - passenger all-electric MPV

new Opel Mokka - all-electric

Opel Combo-e - all-electric small van

Opel Combo-e Life - passenger all-electric small van

new Opel Astra - electrified, probably plug-in hybrid

Thanks to the acquisition of Opel by PSA (from GM), the German brand seems to be doing better - there are new models, based on the new PSA platforms.

Within 5-10 years, Opel will be a completely different company than it was before - struggling heavily, with weak results.