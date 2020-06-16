Hide press release Show press release

NEW CITROËN Ë-SPACETOURER: THE 100% ËLECTRIC MPV WITH UP TO NINE SEATS

A pioneer in the field of people carriers and Leisure Activity Vehicles, Citroën has true expertise in developing versatile and spacious models that are a pleasure to travel in. The brand proves this point once again today, by unveiling the 100% electric version of SpaceTourer: New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer.



Citroën ë-SpaceTourer amplifies the qualities of the existing SpaceTourer with:

Modern styling that is full of character, now adorned with the ë logo

now adorned with the ë logo 143 miles of range (WLTP) with a 50 kWh battery pack & easy re-charging

& easy re-charging The pleasure of electric vehicle driving & the freedom to access restricted areas with zero CO 2 emissions

& the Driving comfort enhanced by the absence of noise & vibration, with a greater fluidity of motion

enhanced by the Length of 4.95 metres (M version), accommodating up to nine people

Efficient architecture that enhances on-board space, storage, boot volume, practicality & manoeuvrability

Two well-specified trim levels – ‘ Feel’ & ‘Business’

Feel’ & ‘Business’ Height of 1.90 metres , making car park access easy

, making car park access easy Technologies for an easier and safer life, head-up display, Top Rear Vision camera & Active Safety Brake

A companion for a more intense life on the road – without emissions restrictions – ë -SpaceTourer is a large MPV that provides a tailored solution for professionals, communities, associations and extended families or groups of friends who want the benefits of comfortable, environmentally responsible and economical driving.

New ë-SpaceTourer continues Citroën’s electrification offensive in 2020, following on from the launch of the new C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, Ami and ë-Dispatch. The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer will arrive in UK dealerships at the end of 2020.

01 – MODERN, VERSATILE, COMFORTABLE…NOW 100% ELECTRIC

Citroën SpaceTourer is a conventionally powered large MPV that allows five to nine people to travel without compromising on comfort, versatility and design. A high-tech model with a strong character and remarkable handling for such a large vehicle, it represents a modern vision for a segment that has evolved significantly over time to incorporate high-level vehicle standards.

SpaceTourer’s style is both energetic and reassuring. Its high front end allows it to dominate the road. Its solid, yet non-aggressive, design always gives an impression of confidence.

In line with the times – and symbolising freedom of movement for groups of people – SpaceTourer benefits from Citroën’s expertise in terms of space, practicality and travelling comfort. Built on the EMP2 modular platform, SpaceTourer has an efficient architecture suitable for a multitude of uses, helped by outstanding boot volume and manoeuvrability in town.

With the introduction today of the all-electric version of SpaceTourer – ë-SpaceTourer – Citroën proves that introducing an electric powertrain does not mean making compromises compared to the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) versions. New ë-SpaceTourer also provides more choice linked to increased customer demand for 100% electric vehicles in all sectors of the market.

New ë-SpaceTourer is fully in line with Citroën’s “Inspired By You All” electrification strategy, which will see the launch of six electrified models in 2020. Models that are as accessible to as many people as possible across a range tailored to each segment.

02 – SPACETOURER’S QUALITIES SUPERCHARGED

Citroën has designed ë-SpaceTourer to make life easier. It is easy to re-charge – whether at home or in the workplace, be it via a Wallbox or a super-fast Public terminal. New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer also features connected services to help manage the various vehicle systems. It is easy and pleasant to drive, and ultra-comfortable without any loss of interior space compared to the non-electric versions.

New ë-SpaceTourer is particularly well suited to the needs of many businesses (e.g. shuttles & taxis), as well as local authorities, clubs and associations, and of course large or extended families. It provides sufficient range for the vast majority of journeys, offers access to restricted areas with zero CO 2 emissions and delivers significantly reduced running costs.

ON-BOARD COMFORT

Zero emissions, zero noise, zero stress : freedom from vibration and external noise

: freedom from vibration and external noise Driveability in electric mode: torque immediately available and no gear changes

in electric mode: torque immediately available and no gear changes Peace-of-mind in use: freedom to access restricted zones subject to CO 2 emissions limits

in use: subject to CO emissions limits Remote cabin pre-conditioning: the heating or air-conditioning can be set before getting into the vehicle using the MyCitroën® app on a smartphone or tablet computer. Alternatively, the driver can use the touchscreen inside the vehicle and the Connect Nav service to access this feature

Ë-SPACETOURER SPECIFIC FEATURES

On the outside, ë-SpaceTourer stands out visually through:

The charging port on the left-hand front wing

on the left-hand front wing Grille blanking trim at the front of the vehicle

at the front of the vehicle A new monogrammed “ë” on the right side of the grille and on the tailgate

On the inside, ë-SpaceTourer offers:

A newly designed and ergonomic ë-Toggle gear lever

A selector for the three all-electric drive modes – Eco, Normal and Power

A special instrument panel with: A power meter showing consumption (ECO or POWER) and charging (CHARGE) information A battery charge status gauge A consumption gauge for the on-board electrical equipment (heating, air conditioning) A colour electrical matrix, which specifically displays energy flow, remaining battery life and the charging status of the vehicle (current or delayed)

with:

The 7-inch touchscreen incorporates a new section under the heading “Energy”, which gives access to the vehicle’s electrical system dashboard: Energy flow – shows the operation of the electric drivetrain in real time with the driving mode selected and the traction battery charge level Consumption statistics – a summary for the current journey Delayed charge – allowing delayed charging to be scheduled Thermal pre-conditioning

incorporates a

In addition, the customer is able to use the touchscreen to view the charging stations nearby, or along their route, and the range to each location according to the remaining battery life.

RANGE – BATTERIES

Built on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 multi-energy platform, ë-SpaceTourer will be offered in UK with the M body style, 143 miles / 230 km of range (WLTP) and a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with 18 individual modules. The EMP2 platform allows the battery pack to be fitted under the floor – fully preserving SpaceTourer’s cabin and boot space, and hence its overall practicality.

The warranty period for the battery is 8 years or 100,000 miles (up to 70% battery capacity).

DRIVING

The electric motor drives the vehicle according to the drive mode selected and the driving conditions. It provides a smooth and pleasant driving experience without the need to change gear, and with torque immediately available – and of course without CO 2 emissions.

Maximum power is 100 kW (136hp) / 260 Nm torque

Maximum speed is 80 mph (130 km/h) in all drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power)

Three-mode selector: Normal – 80 kW / 210 Nm. For the best balance between range and dynamic performance Eco – 60 kW / 190 Nm. Optimises energy consumption by reducing the output of the heating and air-conditioning, without shutting them off completely, and by limiting motor torque and power Power – 100 kW / 260Nm. Provides performance that enhances enjoyment



The motor recovers energy under braking or during deceleration. Two energy recovery modes are available to the driver – ‘Standard’ for a feel close to that of a conventional engine, ‘Enhanced’ for increased deceleration when releasing the accelerator pedal. This latter mode is accessible via the ‘Brake’ button on the gearbox control.

CHARGING

The charging port is on the left-hand front wing on ë-SpaceTourer and charging operates when in Park mode.

There are three charging modes available:

Home charging , requiring a mode 2 cable (for charging at home, at a place of work or in a car park) Compatible with a standard domestic socket (cable available as an accessory)

, requiring a mode 2 cable (for charging at home, at a place of work or in a car park)

Private or public accelerated charging , needing a ‘Wallbox’ and a mode 3 cable 32A cable (supplied as standard with the vehicle) Charges from zero to 100% in less than 8hours (7.4 kW Wallbox)

, needing a ‘Wallbox’ and a mode 3 cable

Super-fast charging at a mode 4 public charging point (cable incorporated into charger) Up to 100 kW Can charge a 50 kWh battery to 80% in 30 minutes

at a mode 4 public charging point (cable incorporated into charger)

Using the MyCitroën® app, users can manage the battery charging process and see how charging is progressing. There is also a delayed charging programme on the app and under the “Energy” menu on the vehicle’s touchscreen. This operation is only available for home (mode 2) or accelerated (mode 3) charging. Delayed charging can be altered at any time. Once programmed, it only remains to plug the vehicle in and press the button located inside the vehicle charging port.

To make charging easier for UK customers, Citroën has entered in to a partnership with Pod Point. Pod Point supply and install accelerated charging points (Wallboxes) that allow an ë-SpaceTourer to charge fully in 8 hours (based on a 7.4 kW charging point). Once the customer has been referred, Pod Point will contact them and manage the process fully, from booking to installation. Pod Point is the market leader in terms of volume of charging points fitted and customer satisfaction. Citroën UK customers benefit from an extended 5 year warranty on the charging points. Business and fleet customers can also arrange workplace installation with a free (virtual or physical) site survey. Pod Point are fully approved for the Government workplace charging grant.

03 – RANGE AND TECHNOLOGIES

New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer will be available in one size (M) in the UK:

Size Length Wheelbase Rear Overhang Boot Volume - 5-seats M 4.95m 3.27m 0.80m 2,381-litres VDA

The compact overall dimensions (length: 4.95m, width: 1.92m, height: 1.90m), combined with electro-hydraulic power steering and a turning circle of 12.40m, make ë-SpaceTourer an agile vehicle that adapts to all driving situations.

VERSIONS

New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is available in two trim levels in the UK.

For private customers:

ë-SpaceTourer ‘Feel’ comes as a five, seven or eight-seater. It is aimed at large or extended families, groups and those who like to travel with friends. The interior layout can be changed at will, thanks to the sliding seats on rails – for optimum boot volume or more legroom for those who want it. The seats have reclining backrests and can each be folded down to form a flat ‘shelf’ (front passenger seats as well as Rows 2 and 3), making it possible to transport the most bulky objects for leisure or home use in no time at all.

For business customers:

ë-SpaceTourer ‘Business’ can offer five to nine seats. This version comes with upbeat styling and is intended for passenger transport professionals (hotel shuttles, taxis, etc.). Configurable “à la carte” in terms of the seating configuration and equipment, it is a vehicle that is almost made-to-measure.

MODULAR LAYOUT

New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is both clever and functional, offering multiple configurations to suit all tastes and uses. This exceptional versatility is possible thanks to the sliding, removable and above all independent rear seats. It is easy to adjust boot and rear cargo space to accommodate up to nine passengers, or alternatively more boot space as necessary.

SMART AND FUNCTIONAL

Open and closed storage compartments are liberally distributed throughout the cabin (up to 74-litres). At the front, storage spaces like the lower glovebox come complete with features including an audio jack, plus 12 V and USB sockets. Cup holders are positioned on either side of the dashboard and there are two large front door bins that can hold 1.5-litre bottles. Passengers in the second and third rows benefit from aircraft-style fold down trays, sun blinds and 12 V and 220 V sockets.

DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS

New ë-SpaceTourer offers numerous helpful assistance systems for safe and stress-free driving.

For example:

UNIQUE in the segment – Head-up display

Active Safety Brake

Hill Start Assist

Driver Attention Alert

Blind-spot Monitoring System

Coffee Break Alert

Collision Risk Alert

Reversing camera with Top Rear Vision, which displays the resulting image on the touchscreen. The view is from above the rear of the vehicle and the camera zooms in automatically for easier manoeuvring

CONNECTIVITY

New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer offers three connected packages for maximum safety and comfort. These packages are part of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, with the aim of making access to connected services quick and intuitive for the customer, while meeting three key requirements: optimal safety, easy navigation and an improved connected experience.

Connect Assist – for the safety of the driver and passengers, ë-SpaceTourer can be specified with Assistance & SOS. Automatic activation, or manual pressing of the “Assistance” button, puts the driver in contact with a dedicated call centre that can provide help when needed.

Separately, there are two possibilities in the event of an emergency:

In the event of an accidentwith activation of the airbags, an automatic call is made to the emergency services, informing them of the vehicle’s location

In case of a minor accident, or if someone feels unwell, the driver can press the red “SOS” button to send a message to the emergency services (transmits the identification of the vehicle and its exact location)

Connect Assist can be used to connect the MyCitroën® app to the vehicle in order to obtain access to vehicle data such as state of charge, range, delayed charging, thermal pre-conditioning, parking location, mileage and next service.

Connect Nav – ë-SpaceTourer makes the most of its technology with the 7-inch touchscreen incorporating all of its functions intuitively. The Connect Nav touchscreen can be controlled by voice recognition and allows interaction with the navigation, telephone and radio. It is linked with various connected services. TomTom Traffic, for example, gives real-time traffic information to identify the best route. The locations and prices of filling stations and car parks, weather information and local points-of-interest are also available. Users will also appreciate the free-of-charge availability – for three years – of visual and audible warnings of danger areas and accident blackspots.

Connect Play – Mirror Screen, with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, is available in order to connect a smartphone and project its screen onto that of the vehicle. The driver can then easily locate their multimedia content, and control their smartphone and its compatible applications, directly and easily from the touchscreen. To ensure the safety of the driver, only driving functions are available.

New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer is a modern, versatile and well-appointed large MPV. With numerous possibilities its interior layout, ë-SpaceTourer provides a new – fully electric – response to the needs of business users and families or groups of friends, adding all the advantages of electric power in terms of travelling comfort, responsible mobility and economical driving to the original qualities of SpaceTourer.