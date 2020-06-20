Top-of-the-range: electric multi-seater crowns Zafira Life model line-up

330 or 230km range (WLTP 1 ): up to nine passengers travel emissions-free

Dynamic: 100kW (136hp) electric motor with 260Nm torque

Convenient: variety of charging options, payment via “Free2Move Services” app

The customer chooses: 75 or 50kWh battery depending on requirements

“E-Lounge on Wheels”: electric sliding doors, movable leather seats, panorama roof

All aboard for extra safety: numerous driver assistance systems enhance protection

Rüsselsheim. Opel continues the electrification of its product portfolio with the all-electric, flagship variant of the Zafira Life, the benchmark for multi-seat passenger cars. Fun to drive, with up to nine seats and available in three lengths, the new Zafira-e Life features all the benefits of the German brand’s combustion-engine “lounge on wheels”, plus the increasingly “must have” capability of emissions-free, silent travel. In addition, most versions of the Zafira-e Life are less than 1.90 metres high and can therefore access typical underground garages – important for hotel shuttles. The unique option of a trailer hitch enables the Zafira-e Life to tow trailers with a maximum capacity of 1,000kg.

With 100kW of power (136hp) and 260Nm of maximum torque from the electric propulsion system, the Zafira‑e Life offers higher performance than most electric multi-purpose vehicles (MPV). The electronically controlled maximum speed of 130 km/h enables Autobahn cruising while also preserving the electric range.

Customers can choose between two sizes of state-of-the-art lithium ion battery, depending on their needs: with 75kWh2 and a class-leading range of up to 330 kilometres (ideal for large-family vacations) or with 50kWh and a range of up to 230km, both in the WLTP1 cycle.

The batteries consist of 18 and 27 modules respectively. Packaged under the load compartment where it makes no compromises on luggage volume, the battery further lowers the centre of gravity, which benefits cornering and wind stability while also making travelling more enjoyable.

A sophisticated regenerative braking system, which recovers the energy produced under braking or deceleration, further increases efficiency.

“OpelConnect” e-services, numerous charging options: e-mobility made easy

Charging the Zafira-e Life is as easy as using it. Via wall box, fast charging or even a cable for charging from a domestic plug socket if necessary, every Zafira-e Life is ready for a variety of charging options. The offer of cables and wall boxes varies according to the energy infrastructure of each market, ensuring that Zafira-e Life customers can find and make use of a charging station almost anywhere.

Using 100kW of direct current (DC), it takes around only 30 minutes for the 50kWh battery to reach 80 per cent state-of-charge (about 45 minutes for the 75kWh battery). Opel offers on-board chargers that ensure time spent plugged-in is as short as possible and that the battery (covered by an eight-year/160,000km guarantee) has a long life. Depending on the market and infrastructure, the Zafira-e Life features either a three-phase 11kW or a single-phase 7.4kW on-board charger as standard.

In order to make usage even more practical, “OpelConnect”, the “myOpel” app and “Free2Move Services” – the mobility brand of Groupe PSA – offer special solutions for all Opel electric vehicles, including the Zafira-e Life. The services are accessible via apps.

The “Charge My Car” function from the “Free2Move Services” app enables access to more than 160,000 charging points throughout Europe, including payment. To make it even easier for customers to choose the right charging point, the “Free2Move Services” app makes a preselection based on the distance to the charging point, the charging speed and the current charging price of the possible public charging options.

With the “OpelConnect” e-remote control functions, customers can use their smartphones to check the battery’s state-of-charge or programme air conditioning and charging times.

In addition, the “OpelConnect” portfolio ranges from eCall and breakdown calls to numerous other services, such as vehicle status and information. LIVE Navigation3 provides online traffic information in real time.

Good things come in threes: Zafira-e Life in “Small”, “Medium” or “Large” sizes

Opel will offer the Zafira-e Life in three lengths, each tailor-made to customer requirements and available with up to nine seats. The Opel Zafira-e Life “Small” (available early 2021) competes with compact vans but offers considerably more room and space for up to nine occupants – unrivalled in this class. It also features a narrow turning circle (only 11.3m), good handling and two sensor-controlled sliding doors that open electrically with a movement of the foot – unique in this market segment. The Zafira-e Life “Medium” (likewise the Zafira-e Life “L”) has a 35cm longer, 3.28m wheelbase and thus more legroom for the rear passengers, which makes it a competitor of midsize vans in the D market segment. Compared with the competition, the Opel also features a larger tailgate and easier access for loading/unloading. With a luggage capacity of around 4,500 litres, the Zafira-e Life “Large” is a rival for even bigger vans. There is also an electric parking brake that can be comfortably applied or released with just one finger.

The Opel Zafira-e Life offers leather seats on high-quality aluminium rails that allow full and easy adjustment for all versions. Five, six, seven or eight leather-seat configurations are available. The folding back of the front passenger seat allows the transportation of objects up to 3.50 m in length. Folding the third row seats increases the luggage capacity of the Zafira-e Life “S” to 1,500 litres (to roof level). The removal of the rear seats (which are equally easy to reinstall) raises the total cargo capacity to as much as 3,397 litres.

Luxurious “Lounge” trim is available for the long wheelbase versions – seats with massage and electric heating in front, four movable leather chairs behind, each with a 48cm wide seat cushion. VIP passengers can thus also sit facing each other and enjoy the legroom.

Enhancing safety: head-up display, front collision warning and rear view camera

The new all-electric Opel MPV features numerous driver assistance systems. A camera and radar monitor the area in front of the vehicle. The system even recognises pedestrians crossing the road and can initiate an emergency braking manoeuver at speeds up to 30km/h. The semi-adaptive cruise control adjusts the speed to that of the vehicle in front, automatically decelerates and can reduce the speed to 20km/h if necessary. Lane-keep assist and drowsiness alert warn drivers if they have spent too much time at the wheel and need a break. High-beam assist, which automatically adjusts to high or low beam, switches on above 25 km/h. Also unique in this market segment is the colour head-up display that shows speed, distance to the preceding vehicle and navigation.

Ultrasonic sensors in the front and rear bumpers alert the driver to obstacles when parking. The image from the rear view camera appears on the interior mirror or the 7.0-inch touchscreen – the latter with 180-degree visibility from the bird’s eye view.

The large touchscreen comes with Multimedia and Multimedia Navi infotainment. Both systems feature phone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Thanks to “OpelConnect”, the navigation system includes real time traffic information for the latest status on the roads. A powerful sound system is available with all trim levels. In the top-of-the-line version, passengers enjoy first class acoustics thanks to ten loudspeakers.

As the flagship of the Zafira Life model range, the new emissions-free Zafira-e Life represents an extremely attractive offer to environmentally conscious private customers as well as demanding business users. The order books are due to open this summer.