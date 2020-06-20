PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) has launched a huge electrification offensive in Europe to offer all three types of its vans (small, medium and large) in an all-electric version by all its own and some related brands.

Here, we will focus on all the mid-size vans (commercial and passenger), as those are the vans that come first on the market (fall 2020 or early 2021). The small and large vans will be introduced later.

All of the models described below are built on the EMP2 multi-energy platform, and offered with two battery options:

230 km on the WLTP cycle fitted with a 50 kWh battery, made up of 18 modules

on the WLTP cycle fitted with a battery, made up of 18 modules 330 km on the WLTP cycle fitted with a 75 kWh battery, made up of 27 modules

The electric motor (front-wheel drive) is 100 kW and 260 Nm, while the charging is up to 100 kW DC. The on-board charger can be 11 kW (three-phase) or 7.4 kW (single-phase).

Peugeot

Peugeot introduced:

Peugeot e-Expert Peugeot e-Traveller

Citroën

Citroën introduced:

Citroen e-Jumpy (aka Citroen e-Dispatch) Citroen e-SpaceTourer

Opel

Opel introduced:

Opel Vivaro-e charging Opel Zafira-e Life

Vauxhall (UK)

Vauxhall introduced:

Vauxhall Vivaro-e Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life

Toyota

Toyota, which partners with the PSA in the commercial van segment, will use the same mid-size electric vans, although with some differentiation characteristic to the Japanese brand.

The biggest difference is the battery warranty of up to 15 years /1,000,000 km (621,500 miles), including 75% of initial battery capacity. PSA offers eight-year/160,000 km (100,000 miles) and 70% of initial battery capacity.

Toyota introduced:

Toyota PROACE Electric commercial van (see details)

passenger MPV with up to 9 seats coming