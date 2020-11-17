Toyota officially presents the passenger medium-duty van - Toyota Proace Verso Electric - which follows the commercial delivery version PROACE Electric, introduced earlier this year.

Of course, both of those vehicles are rebadged versions of EV vans from PSA Group, based on the EMP2 multi-energy platform. There are already 10 of those vans under five brands.

Toyota will offer three body lengths (Compact, Medium and Long) and several versions (Combi, Shuttle, Family and VIP), with up to nine seats. Deliveries will begin in March 2021, but the prices were not yet announced.

Technically, the Proace Verso Electric offers the same two battery options:

50 kWh battery for WLTP range of 230 km

battery for WLTP range of 75 kWh battery for WLTP range of 330 km

However, this time, the battery warranty is 8 years or 160,000 km (roughly 100,000 miles), compared to 15 years /1,000,000 km (621,500 miles), including 75% of initial battery capacity, in the commercial version.

Gallery: Toyota Proace Verso Electric (2021)

Toyota PROACE Electric delivery van specs:

