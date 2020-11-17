It will go on sale in Europe in March 2021. Orders start in November.
Toyota officially presents the passenger medium-duty van - Toyota Proace Verso Electric - which follows the commercial delivery version PROACE Electric, introduced earlier this year.
Of course, both of those vehicles are rebadged versions of EV vans from PSA Group, based on the EMP2 multi-energy platform. There are already 10 of those vans under five brands.
Toyota will offer three body lengths (Compact, Medium and Long) and several versions (Combi, Shuttle, Family and VIP), with up to nine seats. Deliveries will begin in March 2021, but the prices were not yet announced.
Technically, the Proace Verso Electric offers the same two battery options:
- 50 kWh battery for WLTP range of 230 km
- 75 kWh battery for WLTP range of 330 km
However, this time, the battery warranty is 8 years or 160,000 km (roughly 100,000 miles), compared to 15 years /1,000,000 km (621,500 miles), including 75% of initial battery capacity, in the commercial version.
Toyota PROACE Electric delivery van specs:
- up to 230 km (143 miles) of WLTP range with 50 kWh battery (18 modules)
- up to 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range with 75 kWh battery (27 modules)
- three lengths and with several body variants, up to nine seats
- load volumes of 280, 640 and 1,060 litres (with all seats in place) depending on the particular version (Compact, Medium and Long)
- the standard maximum payload is 1,000 kg, but this can be increased to 1,200 kg as an option on vehicles equipped with the 50 kWh battery
- towing option of up to 1,000 kg with a braked trailer (with a 50% payload on board)
- 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 13.1 seconds
- top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)
- front-wheel-drive
- 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor
- on-board charger: single-phase 7.4 kW or three-phase 11 kW
- DC fast charging (by 80% SOC) in about 30 minutes (50 kWh) or about 45 minutes (75 kWh) using 100 kW charger
- battery warranty: up to 8 years /160,000 km (roughly 100,000 miles)
