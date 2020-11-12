Renault announced its all-new 2021 Kangoo family, which will include passenger and van versions (both with a conventional or electric powertrain), as well as all-new affordable Kangoo Express (passenger and van, both only as ICE) for more basic needs.

The French manufacturer already sold more than 4 million Kangoo since its introduction in 1997. The all-electric Renault Kangoo Z.E. is one of the oldest series-produced modern electric cars (equipped with lithium-ion batteries), introduced in 2011. Since then, the company delivered more than 50,000 electric Kangoo Z.E. (almost all in Europe).

The new Kangoo looks more modern and muscular, will be better equipped, including Renault EASY LINK multimedia system, driving aids like Permanent Rear View (a camera and display instead of rearview mirror), Trailer Swing Assist, Brake Stability Control and AEBS Advanced Emergency Active Braking.

"The All-new Kangoo Van stands out with a more muscular exterior design. The front end has been completely redesigned with a chrome line between the grille and the front bumper. Featuring sculpted sides and marked shoulders, the All-new Kangoo Van goes upmarket thanks to its sophisticated finishes and chrome inserts. Its brand-new interior offers a horizontal dashboard with numerous storage spaces. The new, completely redesigned, seats bring more comfort and durability."

A major new feature is the Easy Side Access for easy side loading:

Particularly convenient in city centres, this innovation allows customers to easily access their loads, regardless of parking constraints. By erasing the central pillar, the All-new Kangoo Van offers the widest side access on the market with 1,416 mm (twice the size of its previous version). Easy Inside Rack: This retractable interior gallery is another innovation that allows long and voluminous objects to be transported high, freeing up floor space.

The van will be available in two lengths and a variety of body types. Volume ranges from 3.3 to 3.9 m³ in the standard version and from 4.2 to 4.9 m³ in the long version. The passenger version is a five-seater.

Renault has not revealed details yet (no battery or range info), as the full presentation and market launch is scheduled for Spring 2021. The all-new Kangoo will be produced at the Maubeuge factory in France, just like the current one.

The conventional Kangoo Express will be produced in the Renault factory in Tangier, Morocco.

