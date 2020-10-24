Dacia's EV will be the most affordable in Europe.
Dacia has recently introduced its first production all-electric model, the Dacia Spring Electric, which is poised to become the most affordable electric car in Europe (it will not be available in the UK).
It's based on the Dacia Spring Electric concept car that was first shown in March 2020 and related to the Renault City K-ZE.
Besides the standard passenger version for the general market, Dacia will offer (at first) a version adapted to car-sharing (like the Renault ZITY) and a cargo utility vehicle, for last-mile deliveries (with a payload of 325 kg and a volume of 800 litres).
"Designed for tradespeople, the Spring Electric Cargo features a boot that extends where the back seat is usually located, with a plastic lining on the floor and on the interior wheel arches, four anchor rings and a wire mesh partition separating the front passengers from the loading area."
Orders book will open in Spring 2021 with two trim levels available. According to the official Hungarian Dacia website, the price for the first 100 cars will be HUF 6,490,000 (including 27% VAT tax, but before incentives), which is about €17,768 / $21,077. That's not as low as we could hope, but really nice that there is a model below €20,000.
The Dacia Spring Electric is equipped with a rather small 26.8 kWh battery pack, which is expected to last for 225 km (140 miles) under the WLTP test cycle. The battery is covered by 8 years or 120,000 km (74,600 miles) warranty.
The on-board charger is a decent 6.6 kW, although the DC CCS inlet (for 30 kW charging) is an option.
With a 33 kW electric motor, the Dacia Spring Electric surely will not be quick, although the top speed is 125 km/h (78 mph).
Dacia Spring Electric specs:
- Range (all-electric)
WLTP: 225 km (140 miles)
WLTP City: 295 km (183 miles)
- 26.8 kWh battery
- top speed of 125 km/h (78 mph)
- front-wheel drive
- peak system output of 33 kW (44 hp)
- AC charging (on-board): 6.6 kW charger
0-100% in less than 5 hours from a 7.4 AC wallbox
0-100% in less than 8.5 hours from a 3.7 kW wallbox
0-100% in less than 14 hours from a 2.3 kW household socket
- DC fast charging (option): up to 30 kW (up to 80% in less than one hour)
- Dimensions: 3,734 mm of length, 1,622 mm of width, 1,516 mm of height, 2,423 mm of wheelbase
- trunk capacity of 300 litres (not including the under-boot space for optional spare wheel), and around 600 litres after folding the rear bench seat
- warranty: 3 years or 100,000 km (62,140 miles)
battery warranty: 8 years or 120,000 km (74,600 miles)
