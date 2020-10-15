Dacia, the Renault-owned Romanian car brand whose cars major on value for money, has just revealed its first ever electric vehicle called the Spring. The thinking behind it is to offer a no frills, no nonsense small, affordable electric crossover for city driving and it should prove quite popular in Europe.

We don’t know the price yet, because Dacia has not made it public. However, it will probably be available for well under €20,000 once it hits the market in the spring of 2021; pricing will be announced closer to its official debut. For reference, the Renault City K-ZE (basically the same car) costs from the equivalent of $8,700 in China (after local rebates and tax credits have been applied).

The Dacia Spring is 3.74 meters (147 inches) long, 1.77 meters (69.7 inches) wide (mirrors included) and stands 1.52 meters tall; the wheelbase is 2.42 meters (95.4 inches). This means it’s not a very big car at all, around the size of a Skoda Citigo iV, although it is a bit taller.

The performance it offers won’t set your pulse racing. With just 44 horsepower and 125 Nm (92 pound-feet), it will require probably around 15 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill. And even though it has the exact same power output as the Asian market Renault City K-ZE, its top speed is increased from 105 km/h (65 mph) to 125 km/h (78 mph).

Dacia has supplied a maximum range for the Spring of 295 km (183 miles) as per the WLTP City cycle, while on the standard WLTP cycle that drops to 225 km (140 miles). The battery is a 26.8 kWh pack that can be charged at up to 30 kW, although you will have to pay extra to have this enabled; otherwise, its on-board charger peaks at 6.6 kW.