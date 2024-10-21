For a few years now, the Dacia Spring has won over many Europeans thanks to its formula focused on practicality and an accessible list price.

A strong rival for the Spring has arrived in the form of the Leapmotor T03, a Chinese city car that recently debuted on the European market with decent numbers in terms of range and an equally tempting list price. Let's compare them to understand how they stack up.

Leapmotor

Exteriors

At 3.62 meters (almost 12 feet) long and just 1.58 meters (just over 5 feet) wide (nearly identical figures to the Spring), the Leapmotor is the right size for moving around the city. The style is rather simple, with round headlights that remind us of a Mini and a more voluminous rear area with horizontal lights joined in the center by black molding.

The wheels are also small, measuring just 15 inches, and only three paint colors are available: Bright White, starry silver, and Ice Blue. The contrasting black roof is also present.

Dacia

Updated last spring and measuring 3.70 meters (just over 12 feet) long, the Dacia Spring features a more squared look and styling elements that remind us of the brand's most recent models, such as the Duster and the Bigster.

At the front, we find the new Y-shaped light signature and reshaped bumpers. Depending on the trim, you can add black and white inserts.

There are no more roof bars (which benefits aerodynamics), and at the back, we find the “Dacia” writing set inside a black band connecting the new LED headlights. Six exterior colors are offered, including the new Safari Beige and Brick Red choices.

Leapmotor Leapmotor T03 (2024)

Interiors

The Leapmotor's cabin is minimalist and modern. The dashboard features an 8” instrument cluster screen and a 10.1” infotainment display (which lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) positioned low down. The air conditioning vents are well-integrated into the design, while the upholstery is mostly hard plastic, apart from the center area of ​​the door panels.

The seats are made of fabric and have a pleasant design, with headrests integrated into the seat. There is good space for both front and rear passengers, with the T03 being approved for four people. The trunk has a minimum capacity of 210 liters, with the possibility of folding down the rear seats and thus increasing the available space to 508 liters.

Dacia Dacia Spring (2024) review

The early 2024 restyling added several goodies to the interior of the Spring (also approved as a four-seater). The instrumentation is completely digital and includes a 7” screen. At the same time, the richer models feature a second 10” display for the infotainment system (which integrates Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in all trims except the base one).

For the basic versions, a smartphone holder allows devices of any size to be fixed horizontally. The choice of colors for the upholstery and materials has also been expanded. Inside the cabin, white, mass-dyed elements have been introduced, designed to resist scratches and stand out visually as storage compartments.

The Y-shaped graphic design characterizes the central air vents, which are available in white or copper finishes depending on the chosen version. The steering wheel is height-adjustable and the gear lever offers a B mode to manage regenerative braking.

Among the new features are accessories installed via the "YouClip" supports, including cup holders, rechargeable lights, and smartphone holders (with or without wireless charging).

Stefan Leichsenring Dacia Spring (2024):

The Spring's rear cargo area boasts more room, with a minimum volume of 308 liters (over 1,000 liters with the rear seats folded down).

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Trunk Leapmotor T03 8" 10.1" 210/508 liters Dacia Spring 7" 10" 308/1.004 liters

Engines

The T03 has a 95-hp (70 kW) front-wheel drive motor paired with a 37.3 kWh lithium-ion battery. Leapmotor claims a combined WLTP range of 265 km (165 miles), rising to 395 km (245 miles) in city use. AC charging is 6.6 kW and DC charging is 45 kW.

Dacia offers two different motors. The base model has a 45 HP unit (0 to 100 km/h acceleration in 20 seconds), while the more powerful one has 65 HP. Both have a maximum speed of 125 km/h (78 mph), and the battery is always 26.8 kWh, with a declared WLTP range of 225 km (140 miles).

AC charging reaches up to 7 kW, with the possibility of reaching 30 kW in DC (but only as an option on the 65 HP version).

Model Engines and battery Leapmotor T03 95 HP - 37.3 kWh Dacia Spring 45 HP/65 HP - 26.8 kWh

Prices

The Leapmotor's starting price is 18,900 euros ($20,500). The equipment is quite complete, including 15” alloy wheels, a 10.1” instrument panel, automatic climate control, parking sensors and rear camera ra, panoramic, roof, and level 2 driving assistance system.

However, the base price for the 45 HP version of the Spring is 17,900 euros ($19,415). Standard equipment includes the 7” instrument panel, Media Control with DAB radio, Bluetooth and USB connection, manual climate control, rear parking sensors, rear camera, and driver attention monitoring system.