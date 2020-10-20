Dacia Spring, Europe's Cheapest EV, Will Cost $20,966 In Hungary

We already know that the Dacia Spring will be the cheapest EV in Europe by a large margin, but we were still waiting to discover how much it will cost. Not anymore: according to Dacia’s Hungarian website, that will be equivalent to $20,966 – at the current exchange rate and without government incentives. If you include them, that’s something around $12,890.

To be precise, the Hungarian Dacia Spring page informs the first 100 units of the car will be sold for HUF 6,490,000. According to that same page, the Hungarian “state support” would bring that price down to HUF 3,990,000.

The page does not inform if that is the price for the EV's regular versions or if that is a special price for these first 100 units. Anyway, that already gives us a good guess on how much European customers will have to pay for it.

For a comparison basis, we have to check its direct competitors' price tags. The VW e-up! is the only one that is also in the A-segment in which the Dacia Spring will live. Two other contenders would be the Renault Twingo ZE and the Fiat 500, but their prices make them compete in a segment of their own, much higher than that of the little Dacia.

Sadly, it seems the e-up! is not sold in Hungary. The German and Italian websites do not reveal its prices, but the entry-level VW EV costs €23,740 in France, €22,824 in Portugal, and €23,245 in Spain, values that are equivalent to around $28,000 in most countries. In other words, the Dacia Spring will be significantly cheaper, with a WLTP range of 225 km. The e-up! runs 260 km, according to WLTP.

If that sounds tempting and you are asking why American customers will not have the car, remember what the A-segment means: very compact vehicles. The Renault K-ZE is 3.74 meters (147.2 in) long, 1.58 m (62.2 in) wide, 1.48 m (58.3 in) tall, and has a 2.42 m (95.3 in) wheelbase. The Dacia Spring should have the same dimensions, including its 300 liters (10.6 cubic feet) of luggage space and 921 kilograms (2,031 lb) of weight. A 6.2 ft driver would have no issues driving it, and the little car seats four passengers.

Would it make sense to you as a commuter? In case it would, ask Nissan to sell you an electric version of the Magnite. The combustion-engined version is based on the same CMF-A platform of the Dacia Spring, and it will be built in Brazil. Apply the federal tax incentive to a price around $20,000 and you'd end up paying $12,500 in an electric car. Tempting, right?

