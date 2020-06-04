Mercedes-Benz is not the only manufacturer to offer an all-electric commercial vehicle-based people carrier, the EQV, because Peugeot has now stepped in with its new e-Traveller. It comes with two available battery packs, three wheelbases and seating for up to nine people.

The e-Traveller is the people carrying brother of the e-Expert (itself basically the same vehicle as the Toyota Proace), and the two are mechanically almost identical.

With an impressive WLTP range of up to 330 km (205 miles) for the largest 75 kWh battery pack (only available on the standard and long wheelbase models), should minimize range anxiety for most drivers. There’s also a smaller 50 kWh pack whose quoted autonomy is 230 km (143 miles) that comes as standard on all models and is the only one you can opt for if you want the short wheelbase e-Traveller.

Charging the e-Traveller can be done via wall box at either 7.4 kW or 11 kW; with the latter, the 50 kWh battery is fully charged in 5 hours, while the larger 75 kWh battery takes 7.5 hours. It’s also fast-charger compatible at a rate of up to 100 kW; this drops the charging time from flat to 80 percent to 30 minutes and 45 minutes depending on battery pack size.

Regardless of battery pack, the e-Traveller has a top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph) and a claimed naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 13.1 seconds. Accelerating from 80 to 120 km/h (50 to 75 mph) takes 12.1 seconds; all versions are powered by the same 136 PS (132 horsepower) / 260 Nm (191 pound-foot) electric motor that drives the front wheels.

Peugeot doesn’t mention any range or performance differences between the three available chassis length variants (4,609 mm, 4,959 mm and 5,306 mm), even though there is a definite weight difference between them.

In order to compete with the aforementioned Mercedes-Benz model, Peugeot will sell you the e-Traveller with two or three sliding benches for passengers, but there’s also a VIP grade available. The latter has four independent facing seats, three-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof and several opacities of window tint, including what the automaker calls extra-tinted glass.

Peugeot also seems proud of the large number of available storage spaces dotted around the cabin that amount to 74 liters (2.61 cubic feet) in total. It also mentions cool optional features such as electric sliding doors, keyless entry and start, active safety aids, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.