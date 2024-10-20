Peugeot e-3008 comes with a 98 kWh battery pack

Priced at 55,000 euros or around $59,000 USD, it's the cheapest EV in the world to sport such a large battery

Despite the many new products at the Paris Motor Show, one electric car may not have caused much of a stir but, on closer inspection, has special significance. We're referring to the Peugeot e-3008 with its new 98 kWh battery.

An SUV that promises 435 miles of WLTP range (and already this is an exciting figure) and, above all, a car that, in terms of battery size, competes in a completely different segment and at a completely different price.

In essence, the Peugeot e-3008 with the new 98 kWh battery is the cheapest car with a battery of this size in the world. Let's start at the beginning.

Battery Pack Is Also Offered On Electric Stelvio And Giulia

Stellantis has its own battery company, ACC, a joint venture created with TotalEnergies and Mercedes. All three companies hold 33 percent of the shares, playing on a level playing field. But back to Stellantis. ACC was not yet ready for high-volume production when it unveiled its first electrics based on the STLA Medium platform. So, the group initially turned to BYD, which provided accumulators with equivalent characteristics.

Stellantis' STLA Medium platform.

Now, things have changed. The ACC battery, which promises up to 435 miles of range, debuted at the Paris Motor Show. It will initially debut in the e-3008 and the e-408. Soon, it will also be adopted by the Opel Grandland and, in the future, by models such as the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, which, however, will be born on the STLA Large platform.

The Battery Is Made In France

The battery in question is produced at ACC's French Gigafactory, which is based in Douvrin. This is the only Gigafactory currently in operation, as the German one in Kaiserslautern is still under construction and the Italian one in Termoli is currently on standby.

The ACC battery, which promises 435 miles of range, has a net capacity of 98 kWh. It has conventional lithium-manganese-cobalt chemistry and is part of a 400-volt electrical architecture that allows charging at 2.4 kWh per minute. This means that it will take about 27 minutes to go from 20% to 80%. It is also expected to consume as much as 14 kWh per 100 km (62 miles), depending on the model on which it will be mounted.

Peugeot e-3008 The interior

Cars With A Similar-Sized Battery

Let us now return to the Peugeot e-3008. The French crossover, precisely by taking advantage of the better economies of scale granted by a group like Stellantis, is priced at around 55,000 euros ($59,550). Competitors with which it can compare itself to in regard to battery size and range have completely different price points, most of which are just under 100,000 euros ($108,000). Here is the list.

VinFast VF 9 Extended Range: 123.0 kWh

Mercedes EQS 450+: 118.0 kWh

Mercedes G 580: 116.0 kWh

Hongqi E-HS9: 112.0 kWh

Lucid Air Grand Touring: 112.0 kWh

Lotus Eletre: 109.0 kWh

Polestar 3 Long Range Performance; 107.0 kWh

Volvo EX90: 107.0 kWh

Audi Q8 e-tron: 55 quattro 106.0 kWh

BMW iX xDrive50: 105.2 kWh

Cadillac Lyriq 600 E4: 102.0 kWh

Rolls-Royce Spectre: 102.0 kWh

BMW i7 M70 xDrive: 101.7 kWh

Volvo EX90: 101.0 kWh

Lotus Emeya: 98.9 kWh

Porsche Taycan 4S: 97.0 kWh

Audi e-tron GT: 97.0 kWh

Kia EV9: 99.8 kWh AWD 96.0 kWh

Porsche Macan EV: 95.0 kWh

Maserati Grecale Folgore: 95.0 kWh

Tesla Model S/X: 95.0 kWh

Audi SQ6 e-tron: 94.9 kWh

Polestar 4: 94.0 kWh

Zeekr 001: 94.0 kWh

Xpeng G9: 93.1 kWh

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 91.0 kWh